THE GAME
Potts Camp (24-7) vs. Coahoma County (23-10), 3 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Potts Camp d. Philadelphia, 73-53
Coahoma County d. North Forrest, 44-31
THE MATCHUP
Coahoma County is a guard-heavy team that is paced by Delta State signee Ben Galmore at point guard. Only two players for the Red Panthers stand at 6-foot-2 or taller, while Potts Camp will counter with 6-foot-4 Tay Frost, 6-foot-5 Mitchell Saulsberry and 6-foot-8 Walter Hamilton. Saulsberry averages 21.2 points and 14.8 rebounds per game.
FOR POTTS CAMP TO WIN
The Cardinals will have to limit the 3-point shooting of Galmore and Christopher Abby. Keshun Holly is the Red Panthers’ tallest player at 6-foot-4, but plays as a guard. Potts Camp will have a chance to dominate in the paint and on the glass behind Saulsberry, Frost and Hamilton.
HISTORY
Potts Camp has won two state championships, most recently in 1973. The Cardinals last played for it in 1993.
Coahoma County most recently won in 2018.
COACH SPEAK
“Last year, we didn’t feel like we showed who we were in the state tournament. Now we have that opportunity to come back down and reveal what Potts Camp basketball really is about.” – Potts Camp coach Jeremy Dillard