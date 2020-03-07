THE GAME
Starkville (28-2) vs. Murrah (19-10), 7 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Starkville d. Harrison Central, 70-53
Murrah d. Biloxi, 63-50
THE MATCHUP
Starkville’s Forte Prater is on a mission to prove that he can lead the Yellowjackets to a championship win. The senior guard is averaging 14 points and 8 assists. Murrah is led by its two guards, Jah’Quez Wiggins (11 ppg) and Jamaal Esco (12 ppg), but also gets a lot of production from 6-foot-6 junior forward Joseph Dupree inside.
FOR STARKVILLE TO WIN
Zeke Cook is still not 100 percent healthy from his ankle injury, but has seen increased minutes the last few games. He changed the game against Olive Branch and Starkville will need that again inside against Dupree. On offense, the Yellowjackets just need to run their offense as usual and let their shooters continue to take high-percentage shots.
HISTORY
Starkville is looking for its fourth state championship. The Yellowjackets won the 6A title last season and most recently before that in 2015. Murrah last played for the state championship in 2017, where it lost to Meridian.
COACH SPEAK
“When we won the championship last year, I didn’t think we would be able to get back this year, but we’ve had a lot of guys grow up. Getting Zeke back healthy late in the year really helped. The chips have fallen our way this year.” – Starkville’s Greg Carter.