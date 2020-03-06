THE GAME
Coahoma County (29-3) vs. Calhoun City (28-3), 1 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Coahoma County d. Bay Springs, 53-37
Calhoun City d. Puckett, 73-55
THE MATCHUP
Both teams have 6-footers who can dominate the paint. Senior Nakia Cheatham averages a double-double for Coahoma County and had 17 points in the semifinal game. Calhoun City junior Quay Bailey recently returned from an ACL injury, and she recorded 16 points on 7 of 9 shooting in the semis.
FOR CALHOUN CITY TO WIN
Bailey, who’s knee is about 70% healthy, will need to have another big game. But it all starts with point guard Ajala Mays, who was the Lady Wildcats’ spark during Bailey’s lengthy absence. The 5-8 senior averages 18.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 3.0 assists per game.
HISTORY
Calhoun City’s last state title came in 1949. Coahoma County is seeking its first gold ball, but it’s come close recently. The Lady Panthers lost to Ingomar in the 2A final in 2017.
COACH SPEAK
“Coahoma County is tough, there’s no doubt. They’re the top team in the state for a reason. I feel like we’re about mirror teams.” – Calhoun City’s Rob Fox