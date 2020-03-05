THE GAME
Pine Grove (29-8) vs. Baldwyn (24-5), 1 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Pine Grove d. West Lowndes, 55-26
Baldwyn d. Sacred Heart, 48-27
THE MATCHUP
Pine Grove is seeking its fourth-straight championship. The teams met up earlier this season with Pine Grove winning, 35-30. The Lady Bearcats are led in scoring by I’Yana Ragin with 16.1 points per game while Amarie Anderson adds 9.5 ppg.
Pine Grove’s Loren Elliott averages 16.8 ppg. Both defenses are stout with Baldwyn allowing 38 ppg and Pine Grove allowing 33 ppg.
FOR PINE GROVE TO WIN
The Lady Panthers are going to have to rebound well, to avoid Baldwyn getting second-chance points. That will likely fall into the hands of Karlie Rogers, who leads Pine Grove at 4.5 rpg. Elliott averages 3.5 rpg.
FOR BALDWYN TO WIN
Someone not named Ragin or Anderson will have to step up and have a big game scoring the ball. The Lady Bearcats have five players averaging between 4-6 ppg, and Pine Grove will make it tough for anyone to score.
HISTORY
Pine Grove is looking for its eighth state championship win. Baldwyn has never won a girls championship.
COACH SPEAK
“This is so awesome and it’s such an exciting feeling to play for the state championship.” – Baldwyn’s Reneetra Pippin