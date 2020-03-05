THE GAME
Ripley (31-2) vs. Moss Point (25-7), 5 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Ripley d. Raymond, 49-33
Moss Point d. Pontotoc, 42-39
THE MATCHUP
Ripley made it to the title game last season, losing to Louisville. Ripley reached last year’s championship by defeating Moss Point in the semifinals. Forward Siarra Jackson had 19 points and eight rebounds in that game, and she’ll be a big focus for Moss Point defensively today.
Guard Robyn Lee, a Louisiana Tech signee, leads Moss Point’s offensive attack. She had 25 points in the semifinal win over Pontotoc.
FOR RIPLEY TO WIN
Moss Point is a strong defensive team, allowing just 31 points per game. Ripley scores 58.4 ppg, led by Jackson’s 21.0 ppg. She needs to establish a strong post presence, while shifty point guard Amelya Hatch (14.0 ppg, 5.0 apg) will try to find openings in the Moss Point defense.
HISTORY
This is Ripley’s third trip to the title game in four years. The Lady Tigers have won two championships, most recently the 3A crown in 2011. Moss Point is seeking its first championship.
COACH SPEAK
“You never know how that final game’s going to go. You’re going to lay it on the line and play as hard as you can, but there’s not but two teams playing and we are one of them.” – Ripley’s Steve Willey