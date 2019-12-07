CORINTH (13-1) vs. POPLARVILLE (9-5)
• When: 11 a.m. today
• Where: M.M. Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg
THE PLAYERS
Corinth: QB D.T. Sheffield has completed 61 of 103 passes for 1,222 yards, 18 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 764 yards, 13 TDs. … RB Tam Patterson has rushed for 1,265 yards, 19 TDs on 201 carries. … LB/S Carter Bonds has recorded 144 tackles, 16 TFL.
Poplarville: RB Gregory Swann has rushed for 1,076 yards, 10 TDs on 137 carries. … RB Chase Shears has rushed for 1,034 yards, 11 TDs on 99 carries. … LB Devin Hart has made 73 tackles, 7 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Corinth beat Greenwood, 31-14; Poplarville beat Lawrence County, 38-14.
• Corinth’s only other title game appearance was in 2001, when it lost to Collins in the 3A final.
• Poplarville is making its third title game appearance in four years.
• This is the first meeting between these teams.
CORINTH (13-1)
at Shannon;W,35-0
Tupelo;L,38-35
Olive Branch;W,36-28
at Kossuth;W,39-0
at Charleston;W;34-12
Tishomingo County;W,56-7
Noxubee County;W,51-14
at New Albany;W,56-20
Ripley;W,41-0
at North Pontotoc;W,40-7
Caledonia;W,48-7
Rosa Fort;W,49-7
Itawamba AHS;W,44-31
Greenwood;W,31-14
POPLARVILLE (9-5)
Laurel;L,21-14
at Pearl River Central;W,42-17
Mandeville (LA);L,65-35
at D’Iberville;L,42-22
Picayune;L,53-15
at Forest County AHS;W,44-0
at Stone;W,41-14
at Purvis;W,61-0
Greene County;L,26-7
Sumrall;W,35-0
Saint Stanislaus;W,35-14
at North Pike;W,23-20
South Pike;W,31-20
Lawrence County;W,38-14