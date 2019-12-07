CORINTH (13-1) vs. POPLARVILLE (9-5)

• When: 11 a.m. today

 Where: M.M. Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg

THE PLAYERS

Corinth: QB D.T. Sheffield has completed 61 of 103 passes for 1,222 yards, 18 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 764 yards, 13 TDs. … RB Tam Patterson has rushed for 1,265 yards, 19 TDs on 201 carries. … LB/S Carter Bonds has recorded 144 tackles, 16 TFL.

Poplarville: RB Gregory Swann has rushed for 1,076 yards, 10 TDs on 137 carries. … RB Chase Shears has rushed for 1,034 yards, 11 TDs on 99 carries. … LB Devin Hart has made 73 tackles, 7 sacks.

FOUR DOWNS

• Last week, Corinth beat Greenwood, 31-14; Poplarville beat Lawrence County, 38-14.

• Corinth’s only other title game appearance was in 2001, when it lost to Collins in the 3A final.

• Poplarville is making its third title game appearance in four years.

• This is the first meeting between these teams.

CORINTH (13-1)

at Shannon;W,35-0

Tupelo;L,38-35

Olive Branch;W,36-28

at Kossuth;W,39-0

at Charleston;W;34-12

Tishomingo County;W,56-7

Noxubee County;W,51-14

at New Albany;W,56-20

Ripley;W,41-0

at North Pontotoc;W,40-7

Caledonia;W,48-7

Rosa Fort;W,49-7

Itawamba AHS;W,44-31

Greenwood;W,31-14

POPLARVILLE (9-5)

Laurel;L,21-14

at Pearl River Central;W,42-17

Mandeville (LA);L,65-35

at D’Iberville;L,42-22

Picayune;L,53-15

at Forest County AHS;W,44-0

at Stone;W,41-14

at Purvis;W,61-0

Greene County;L,26-7

Sumrall;W,35-0

Saint Stanislaus;W,35-14

at North Pike;W,23-20

South Pike;W,31-20

Lawrence County;W,38-14

