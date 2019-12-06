OXFORD (13-1) vs. OAK GROVE (11-3)
When: 7 p.m. today
Where: M.M. Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg
THE PLAYERS
Oxford: QB John Meagher has completed 124 of 217 passes for 1,521 yards, 15 TDs, 10 INTs; he has rushed for 865 yards, 11 TDs. … RB/TE J.J. Pegues has rushed for 588 yards, 12 TDs on 83 carries; he has made 33 catches for 500 yards, 4 TDs.
Oak Grove: QB Damon Stewart has completed 184 of 275 passes for 2,810 yards, 36 TDs, 10 INTs. … RB Nick Milsap has rushed for 1,349 yards, 9 TDs on 249 carries. … WR Tavion Smith has made 45 catches for 848 yards, 13 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Oxford beat Starkville, 25-16; Oak Grove beat Petal, 35-28.
• Oxford is seeking its first state championship.
• Oak Grove’s lone state title came in 2013.
• This is the first meeting between these teams.