WEST POINT (14-1) vs. PICAYUNE (14-0)
• When: 7 p.m. today
• Where: M.M. Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg
THE PLAYERS
West Point: QB Brandon Harris has rushed for 1,191 yards, 18 TDs on 196 carries. … RB Dantariyus Cannon has rushed for 1,106 yards, 14 TDs on 117 carries. … LB Tyron Orr has made 97 tackles, 27.5 TFL, 2 INTs.
Picayune: RB Cameron Thomas has rushed for 3,371 yards, 46 TDs on 270 carries. … QB Jakail Myers has completed 21 of 41 passes for 594 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT. … LB/S Kade Turnage has made 125 tackles, 10 TFL.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, West Point beat Neshoba Central, 20-7; Picayune beat West Jones, 49-14.
• West Point is seeking its fourth straight title and 11th overall.
• Picayune has won three state titles (1986, 2011, 2013).
• This is the first meeting between these teams.
WEST POINT (14-1)
at Horn Lake;W,34-6
at Louisville;L,38-28
Starkville;W,41-35
Tupelo;W,37-7
at Noxubee County;W,52-7
at Lafayette;W,28-24
Saltillo;W,34-7
at Lake Cormorant;W,27-14
Grenada;W,20-13
at Columbus;W,35-6
New Hope;W,49-3
at Center Hill;W,35-0
Provine;W,49-28
Lafayette;W,21-14
Neshoba Central;W,20-7
PICAYUNE (14-0)
D’Iberville;W,41-6
Meridian;W,63-7
at Gulfport;W,54-47
at Poplarville;W,53-15
at East Central;W,35-14
Gautier;W,55-0
at Hattiesburg;W,48-15
at Long Beach;W,64-0
Pearl River Central;W,61-7
Pascagoula;W,63-14
at Wayne County;W,49-28
Brookhaven;W,49-10
Laurel;W,42-28
at West Jones;W,49-14