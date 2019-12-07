WEST POINT (14-1) vs. PICAYUNE (14-0)

• When: 7 p.m. today

• Where: M.M. Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg

THE PLAYERS

West Point: QB Brandon Harris has rushed for 1,191 yards, 18 TDs on 196 carries. … RB Dantariyus Cannon has rushed for 1,106 yards, 14 TDs on 117 carries. … LB Tyron Orr has made 97 tackles, 27.5 TFL, 2 INTs.

Picayune: RB Cameron Thomas has rushed for 3,371 yards, 46 TDs on 270 carries. … QB Jakail Myers has completed 21 of 41 passes for 594 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT. … LB/S Kade Turnage has made 125 tackles, 10 TFL.

FOUR DOWNS

• Last week, West Point beat Neshoba Central, 20-7; Picayune beat West Jones, 49-14.

• West Point is seeking its fourth straight title and 11th overall.

• Picayune has won three state titles (1986, 2011, 2013).

• This is the first meeting between these teams.

WEST POINT (14-1)

at Horn Lake;W,34-6

at Louisville;L,38-28

Starkville;W,41-35

Tupelo;W,37-7

at Noxubee County;W,52-7

at Lafayette;W,28-24

Saltillo;W,34-7

at Lake Cormorant;W,27-14

Grenada;W,20-13

at Columbus;W,35-6

New Hope;W,49-3

at Center Hill;W,35-0

Provine;W,49-28

Lafayette;W,21-14

Neshoba Central;W,20-7

PICAYUNE (14-0)

D’Iberville;W,41-6

Meridian;W,63-7

at Gulfport;W,54-47

at Poplarville;W,53-15

at East Central;W,35-14

Gautier;W,55-0

at Hattiesburg;W,48-15

at Long Beach;W,64-0

Pearl River Central;W,61-7

Pascagoula;W,63-14

at Wayne County;W,49-28

Brookhaven;W,49-10

Laurel;W,42-28

at West Jones;W,49-14

