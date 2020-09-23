Thomas Clayton has done a little bit of everything for Calhoun City during his football career.
Last Friday night, he put on his quarterback hat after starter Jackson Lee went down with a knee injury. Clayton completed 8 of 9 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown, plus he rushed for 83 yards as the Wildcats (1-2) beat Water Valley 40-21 to avoid their first 0-3 start in 30 years.
“We’re very confident in Thomas,” first-year coach M.D. Jennings said. “We all know he’s a very good athlete.”
Clayton, a senior, started the season as a receiver. He’s also played running back and has spent time on defense.
Against Water Valley, Clayton hit Cameron Crutchfield for a TD as Calhoun City raced out to a 34-0 lead in the first half.
Clayton said it was a smooth transition back to QB, and practice reps leading up to the game helped. His athleticism had a lot to do with it, too.
“It’s always good to have what I call a pure athlete – someone that can line up and play receiver, put him at running back if needed, take snaps at quarterback,” Jennings said. “It’s very fortunate that we have athletes like that.”
Clayton wasn’t the only one taking snaps. Senior tailback Jaylen Artberry lined up in the Wildcat several times, and he finished the night with a career-high 201 yards and two TDs on 26 carries.
“That’s a kid that we’ve been trying to get going for the last two years,” Jennings said. “But he’s just been stuck behind some older guys. He finally was able to show his potential.”
The offense Calhoun City runs is a good vehicle for showcasing the talents of players like Clayton and Artberry. The Wildcats ran the veer for years – to great success – but began transitioning to the spread last season.
Now it’s all spread all the time. But it’s still predicated on a strong run game.
Calhoun City totaled 358 yards on the ground against Water Valley, giving it 788 over the first three games.
Besides Clayton and Artberry – and Lee, who can run as well – freshman Doug Jones has been effective. He had 47 yards on seven carries last week and scored three touchdowns.
“I like our offense very much because we’ve got players all around, from receiver, running back to quarterback,” Clayton said. “So even though I’m not getting the ball full-time like I wanted to, I know I can depend on those guys to get the job done.”