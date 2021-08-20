TUPELO – What’s scary about Jacarius Clayton is that he’s still fairly raw.
The Tupelo defensive end is an imposing figure to begin with, at 6-foot-6, 276 pounds, and with a wing span of nearly 7 feet. That alone makes him a handful for opposing offenses.
As a junior last season, Clayton recorded 34 tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss and 3 sacks. It was his first year playing on defense.
He was previously a tight end when Trent Hammond was head coach. There had been discussions of moving him to defense, and then when Hammond left and Ty Hardin took over last year, Clayton switched sides.
“You’ve got a kid that’s 6-6, 280 pounds and moves that well, you’ve got to put him somewhere,” Hardin said.
Since then, Clayton has seen his recruiting profile skyrocket. He’s a three-star prospect who recently committed to Ole Miss, and the offers are still coming, including one from Tennessee in early August.
Hardin said college coaches like Clayton’s ceiling, which appears pretty high given his size, his mobility and his ability to play multiple positions on the defensive line.
What Hardin wants to see from Clayton this fall is less thinking, more reacting – and more dominance.
“There were games he kind of took over in spurts. … I want to see it the whole game, where it’s a guarantee they’re not running at him,” Hardin said.
Clayton loved the move to defense and said he understands that he can’t take any plays off. He has a good motor, but he knows it can always be better.
“This year I’m going to be more locked in,” Clayton said. “I feel like we’re conditioned good, so I feel like I’m in perfect shape for this season.”
Clayton is just one part of a strong D-line group that includes Johnny Evans, Romero Hampton and L.A. Ray.
“It’s definitely our biggest personality group, too. That can sometimes be a problem,” Hardin said with a chuckle. “If they want to take over games, they can.”
Clayton has one other thing going for him: Every day in practice, he matches up against fellow SEC prospect Zay Alexander, a 6-7, 350-pound left tackle. He has no choice but to bring it every snap.
“He’s one of the best tackles in the state,” Clayton said. “I’m going against him every day, so imagine what I’m going to do to other people.”