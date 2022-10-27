djr-2022-10-28-sport-clifton-walnut

Walnut's 6-foot-1, 250-pound junior tailback Zyler Clifton rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries -- all in the second half -- in a 20-19 win over Potts Camp on Thursday night.

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

POTTS CAMP • Walnut’s path back to the playoffs required a strong second half from Zyler Clifton and a critical special teams play in the final minutes on Thursday night.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Recommended for you