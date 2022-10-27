POTTS CAMP • Walnut’s path back to the playoffs required a strong second half from Zyler Clifton and a critical special teams play in the final minutes on Thursday night.
The junior tailback totaled 100 yards and two scores on 16 carries – all in the second half – and the Wildcats blocked their second extra-point attempt with 1:02 left to hold off Potts Camp 20-19, clinching the No. 4 seed in next week’s Class 2A playoffs.
Walnut (5-5, 2-3 Division 1-2A) missed the postseason a year ago, ending an eight-year streak.
“We lost five games in a row. It’s so easy to quit, it’s easy to get a bad attitude, and not care. But as this season has flown by, these kids have had a great attitude and fought the whole time to get back in the playoffs,” Walnut head coach John Meeks said.
Walnut took a 20-13 lead with 7:44 to go behind Clifton’s second TD rush and his conversion attempt. The Wildcats’ defense stood strong with a turnover on downs, but a costly strip sack from Potts Camp’s Jaquarius Bell was recovered by Jamie Muse at the Walnut 20.
That set up a 1-yard TD plunge by Treyion Rooks on 4th and goal. The PAT bounced off several helmets after a penetration up front to save a one-point lead.
“Had we had a timeout left, we probably would’ve called a timeout and put the ball on the left or right hash and went for two, just because extra points – they’ve been good all year – but for some reason tonight, it wasn’t clicking,” said Potts Camp head coach Richard Russo.
The Cardinals took a 6-0 lead into the half as Peyton Alridge hit Ryan Jones for a 6-yard TD as time expired. The PAT was blocked there as well.
Potts Camp fumbled the opening snap of the third, setting up a 10-yard scoring pass to C.J. Adams from Drew Jackson.
Clifton took over the Walnut offense from there. The 6-foot-1, 250-pounder carried Cardinal defenders to the tune of 6.25 yards per carry.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Dylan Mayo forced the fumble to start the second half and it was recovered by Isaiah Sauceda to set up a short scoring drive and keep the Cardinals from a two-possession lead.
Point Man: Clifton totaled 128 yards on 18 touches offensively.
Talking Point: “They wasn’t coming right after me. The first half, they did a little, but when we came back out here they just didn’t want none. They were scared.” – Clifton, on Potts Camp’s second-half defense
Notes
• Walnut has made the playoffs 13 of the last 16 years.
• Aldridge hit Drew Hogan for a 53-yard TD in the third quarter.
• Next week, Walnut travels to Eupora for the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
