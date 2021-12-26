AMORY – First-year Amory head coach Brooks Dampeer remembers growing up around his dad, Charlie, when he was revitalizing programs like Kossuth, Tishomingo County and Saltillo during a 22-year head coaching career.
The desire to learn the game of football was in the heart of a young coach’s son on Friday nights.
“I remember my dad kicking me out of the huddle when I was in second, third or fourth grade because I wanted to hear the play call,” Dampeer said. “It was intriguing to me.”
Charlie Dampeer’s work at Saltillo in 2003 and 2004, taking the Tigers to their first postseason berths, earned him the Daily Journal’s Coach of the Year in back-to-back seasons.
And like his dad, Brooks Dampeer’s journey of leading Amory back to the Class 3A state championship game for the first time in 19 years is why he’s the 2021 Daily Journal Coach of the Year.
That journey wasn’t so smooth, though.
First, Dampeer was brought in after a few rough seasons at his last stop – St. Clair County (Ala.). He went 1-19 in two seasons as the head coach there.
“I have to say, I’m very blessed that our administration hired me,” Dampeer said. “Being an out-of-state guy, I’ve been on some rough times – a couple years' worth. But when you go through those, you don’t know if people will hire you again or what, but I’m really blessed that they did.”
Then, after a 2-3 start at Amory, Dampeer knew the question would pop up around the community: Can he get it done?
But Dampeer and his team stayed the course, riding an eight-game winning streak to the 3A title game against a buzzsaw that was Jefferson Davis County.
Along the ride was the Panthers’ first win on the road at perennial power Noxubee County since 1989. The 34-22 win on Oct. 15 essentially clinched the Division 4-3A title, and it set the tone for the rest of the remarkable turnaround.
“The postseason story started at Noxubee,” Dampeer said. “I still get chills thinking about it.”
The high expectations are back now in the Amory football program, given the success in Dampeer's first year at the helm, and considering all the returning production, like first-team All-State running back Charleston French and quarterback Jatarian Ware.
“The tradition has always been here, but we just moved the bar this year,” Dampeer said. “I hope we made the former Amory players and alumni proud of Amory football this year.”