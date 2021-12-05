PONTOTOC • Annie McGregor’s household has been under a season of “adjusting” since the summer.
First, her husband Andy McGregor took over as head baseball coach for the defending Class 3A champs Booneville in late June. Then, just a day before her ninth season as the head coach of Pontotoc volleyball was set to begin, Annie McGregor delivered her first child, daughter, Amelia, into the world on Aug. 5.
With so many new developments in her life, McGregor still had a team to coach – one that fell short in the 4A title game a season before and brought back the pieces to contend again.
So, McGregor cut her maternity leave in half, and three weeks after her daughter’s birth, returned to the court to eventually lead the Lady Warriors to their first state championship with a sweep of Pass Christian in the 4A finals.
McGregor is the Daily Journal’s 2021 Volleyball Coach of the Year.
“It was an adjustment for me,” said McGregor. “But these girls are so special to me that it was something that I felt I had to do. I hope my daughter can understand how special this was, you know, the year she was born, for us to be able to do this.”
Pontotoc (18-6) wasn’t its usual self in the early goings without their head coach. The Lady Warriors started the year 3-3 before McGregor returned. The losses, however, were quality losses to Kossuth, 3A champs Belmont, and 4A rival New Albany.
But this group was meant for more. They just need their leader back to reset their focus.
“It was a little bit of adjusting for everybody,” said McGregor. “We had to have some team pow wows and reiterate that our goals are still the same. I know I’m not here, but our goal was to end up where we did last year, but to win it.”
Pontotoc won 15 of their 18 games with McGregor back on the sidelines, but a trio of matches with Division 2-4A foe Caledonia pushed the Lady Warriors to the brink.
In the first regular season matchup, Pontotoc lost in reverse sets 3-2 to fall to second in the division race. In the second meeting, the Lady Warriors dropped the first set, then raced back to take the next three for the division crown.
The two met again in the North final, where Caledonia won the first two sets, and with their season on the line, Pontotoc reeled off wins in the last three to punch their ticket to Ridgeland.
Learning the nuances of motherhood, while juggling a title-contending team that flirted on the edge of elimination took a toll on McGregor’s emotions. But now with a trophy and a growing, healthy baby girl in each hand, there isn’t any regrets.
“It was worth it all.”