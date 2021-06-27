MANTACHIE • Five to six middle schoolers in the starting lineup, only two seniors on the roster, a left-handed shortstop – it did not look like a formula that could carry Mantachie’s softball team a long way.
But somehow, it did. Coach Kristi Montgomery was able to assemble the puzzle, and the Lady Mustangs reached the Class 2A state finals.
Montgomery is the Daily Journal’s 2021 Softball Coach of the Year.
Entering the season, she wasn’t sure which combination would work, so Montgomery kept moving players around. Junior Hanna Grace Gillean started the season at third base but then was moved to first; seventh grader Allie Ensey, a southpaw, started at second base but was moved to shortstop.
The left field spot was in a constant state of flux.
Despite all this, Montgomery said she expected her team to do well.
“I thought if we could get into the playoffs that we could go pretty deep in the playoffs,” she said. “Did I really know if we had the mental capacity, the mental game to play at that level, I wasn’t real sure.”
One sure thing was freshman pitcher Ramsey Montgomery – Kristi’s daughter. Ramsey was dominant, posting a 1.48 ERA with 291 strikeouts and just 35 walks in 178 1/3 innings.
She was just as good at the plate, hitting .541 with six home runs and 44 RBIs.
Catcher Lynsey Barber, one of the two seniors, hit .573 with 32 RBIs and 48 runs. And she provided most of the leadership for a very young squad.
“Bless Lynsey,” Kristi Montgomery said. “… We played that first game (of the season) at Corinth, and she came in that second day like, ‘Coach K, I don’t know. I just don’t know.’ I couldn’t have asked anything else of that kid. We had that conversation that day of, you’re going to have to be the mother figure. You’re going to have to be the leader on the field.”
About halfway through the season, Mantachie started to put it together.
After a 3-1 loss to Tipton Rosemark of Tennessee, the Lady Mustangs won 11 of their next 12 games to reach the state finals. That’s where they ran into Lake, which swept the series.
“I could kind of see a change in them,” Montgomery said. “It was almost like, we can do this.”