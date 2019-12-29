The community of Oxford got into Chris Cutcliffe’s blood at an early age.
He was in sixth grade when his father, David, was hired away from Tennessee to be head football coach at Ole Miss. Chris went on to play football for Oxford High School, leading the Chargers to the Class 4A state title game in 2003.
Sixteen years later, Cutcliffe found himself on the field at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, celebrating Oxford’s first state championship after beating Oak Grove in the 6A final.
Several former Chargers were there, and DK Metcalf –who starred at Oxford and Ole Miss and is now in the NFL – FaceTimed Cutcliffe during the celebration.
“That’s one of the best things here at Oxford, is we have so many of our former players come every Friday night and still feel a big part of what we’re doing here,” Cutcliffe said. “That’s one of my favorite things we do is create that sense of community and family.”
Chances are that Cutcliffe, the 2019 Daily Journal Coach of the Year, could have succeeded wherever he coached. But Oxford is where he most wants to be.
Ole Miss fired David Cutcliffe in 2004, during Chris’ senior year. Chris went to college at Tennessee and worked as a student manager under coach Phil Fulmer, then interned at Duke for two years after David was hired there.
But when an assistant coach’s position opened up at Oxford in 2011, he and his wife Molly jumped at the chance to come back.
“This was a very special place to me growing up,” Cutcliffe said. “So when I had the opportunity to come back here as a teacher and as a coach, I was very excited to get to do that.”
Making an impact
He’s only 32 years old, but Cutcliffe’s success shouldn’t come as a surprise. He’s wanted to be a coach since he was a kid, and more than that, he’s wanted to help young people.
Cutcliffe recalled a childhood trip to the West Town Mall in Knoxville, Tennessee, when a student his mother had taught in first grade ran up and hugged her.
“I just remember the impact that she had on her students, and I knew I wanted to work with young people,” he said. “With my dad, the biggest thing I remember as a kid is all the former players coming back all the time and being around, and just the relationships he had developed with them. That’s what made me want to work with young people and coach football.”