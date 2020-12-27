BIGGERSVILLE • Stan Platt never thought he’d be the head coach of Biggersville football. In fact, after being out of coaching for 15 years, Platt came to Biggersville hoping to be the wide receivers coach.
But the football program was where it had always been –in the dumps.
The Lions had just one winning season since 1990, and that came in 2010 when they held a 6-5 record, and their only playoff appearance in that span was in 1997.
Multiple coaches declined the opportunity to be head coach for Biggersville in 2016, and Platt volunteered his services to take over as head coach on a one-year basis.
Platt turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Biggersville’s football program. He turned the Lions from a laughingstock into a championship contender.
In his fifth season at the helm, Biggersville went 13-1 and was the Class 1A state runner-up. Platt is the Daily Journal’s 2020 Coach of the Year, in recognition of his efforts.
“It still hurts how it ended, but I couldn’t be more proud of this team,” Platt said. “The way they represented their team, our school and this community was special.”
Platt’s work was cut out for him when he took over Biggersville. The team was made up of just eight players. After recruiting kids out of the classrooms, the Lions took the field with 17 players and went 4-7.
Platt’s undefeated junior high team from his first year gave him hope for the future.
“We were going to build the foundation of our program on that group,” said Platt.
The 2020 season was built on the back of progress made after Platt’s first year. The Lions got their first taste of the postseason in 2017 when they went 8-4. The next year, Biggersville won its first playoff game since 1989 as they improved to 12-2. Over the last two years, the Lions went 23-3 with two of those losses coming in the playoffs.
Even with the success in 2020, this season threw many obstacles Biggersville’s way. Like every team, it was a challenge to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, but throw in two quarterback injuries, and Platt’s team had to learn to adapt.
“That’s what you look for as a coach. You look to see those intangibles where a kid can step up in a time of crisis,” said Platt. “It’s a life lesson for them. What are you going to do when something bad happens? How are you going to respond?”
Platt is retiring following the 2020-21 school year after getting into coaching back in 1984.
“I can tell you about each and every kid and what they contributed over the years,” Platt said. “We changed the culture of this program from the bottom up.”