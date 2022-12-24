HAMILTON – Wade Tackett knew he was in the right place when he saw the cotton fields.
As a son of the Delta, Tackett feels most at home in a place like Hamilton, with its level landscape and level-headed townsfolk. It’s a place where the past is never far from the present – especially when it comes to football.
In his two years as Hamilton’s head coach, Tackett has revived what was once a small-school powerhouse. The Lions went 12-1 this season and won their first division title in 36 years.
Tackett is the 2022 Daily Journal Coach of the Year.
It was Hamilton’s best season since 1982, when it went 13-1 and won a second-straight state championship under legendary coach Jimmie Moore.
Tackett, 40, knows about state titles, having won one as the Hollandale Simmons head coach in 2017. When Wade Pierce left after two years as Hamilton’s coach to take the same job at Southeast Lauderdale, Tackett was intrigued by the job.
“When I interviewed here, there was cotton in that field right over there, and I’m from the Mississippi Delta, and that felt like home to me,” said Tackett, a Greenwood native who was head coach at New Hope for three seasons prior to taking the Hamilton job.
The first person he called about the opening was Pierce, who had left to be closer to family. Pierce told him that the pieces were coming together for Hamilton to do something special.
The players and community felt the same way.
“As soon as I stepped foot in the door, they essentially bought me a new weight room,” Tackett said. “And kids were coming up to me left and right talking about how they were ready to play and excited about it.”
After going 4-7 in Tackett’s first season, the Lions took off this fall. The offense was one of the most prolific in the state, averaging 449 yards per game.
Kyzer Verner, one of several sophomore starters, led the way with 2,279 yards and 31 touchdowns rushing.
“They all grew up, and they all had a year in the weight room and had a year in the system, and everything just clicked,” said Tackett. “The competitiveness was there. The work ethic was there, too, and that’s a credit to their parents and their upbringing. A lot of their granddads were on the Jimmie Moore teams.”
Moore won 168 games in 19 seasons at Hamilton (1966-84). Back then, the team’s approach to football was much the same as the town’s approach to life, and that hasn’t changed.
“When the sun comes up, we’re going to go to work. When the sun goes down, we’re going to go in for dinner,” Tackett said. “That’s kind of how it works around here.”
