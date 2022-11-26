djr-2022-11-16-sport-wilbanks-twp1

In just four seasons, Andy Wilbanks took Ingomar volleyball from a fledgling program to state champion.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

INGOMAR – Not many years ago, Andy Wilbanks never would have imagined himself as a state champion volleyball coach. That’s because Ingomar didn’t even have the sport until 2019.

