Coaches can’t coach right now, but most of them still have plenty of work to do.
For full-time employed high school coaches, the shutting down of sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough to swallow. They can’t be with their players on the baseball fields or tennis courts or golf courses.
The focus now is 100% on academics. Payton Pearce has to remind himself of that when thoughts creep in about what his Tupelo tennis team should be doing right now.
“What I keep having to tell myself with this is you go to education school at Ole Miss, they don’t teach you how to be a coach. They teach you how to be a teacher,” said Pearce, a 2018 Ole Miss graduate who teaches Algebra I. “That’s what the primary focus of my job is.”
Teaching during a school shutdown brings its own unique set of challenges. Some schools have the tools they need, and some don’t. Tupelo, one of the largest schools in the state, is able to do everything online.
At Ole Miss, Pearce took a class about teaching class through technology. His class at Tupelo has been using YouTube and a screencast app called Doceri.
“We’ve had to be creative with everything we’re doing to still make it relevant,” Pearce said. “You can’t really teach anything new right now just because it’s so different, so a lot of it’s just reviewing what we have gone over.”
At Oxford, baseball coach Chris Baughman’s AP calculus students have the advantage of having their own Macbooks provided by the school district. Baughman said he records up to 15 short videos a day for his students, and they can use the Zoom video conferencing service to ask him questions.
“I’m not using that as instruction, I’m using it as going over hurdles or stumbling blocks or even just to talk to my kids if they have questions about problems I’ve assigned them,” Baughman said.
Rural challenges
Not all schools have this kind of capability, especially those in more rural areas.
In Kossuth, internet access is a luxury, and it’s not very reliable. For those who can get online, Kossuth uses an online platform called Canvas for assignments. Plus, Zoom Classroom can be used for instruction.
The school has been sending out learning packets to students who don’t have internet access.
“We have tons of people that don’t even have computers,” said Robin Stebbins, who coaches softball and teaches physical science. “Our juniors and seniors, they got their iPads this year, so they were able to use the iPad, but even with the iPads at home, they don’t have internet. I pay $70 for internet here, and it doesn’t work half the time.”
No matter the form of remote learning, there is one aspect of teaching that can’t be duplicated by even the best technology.
“A lot of teaching is reading faces,” Pearce said. “If they’re not going to tell you they have a question, you can almost just look at a kid and tell that they’re struggling. You might pull them (aside) after the lesson and say, ‘It looks like you need some help. Let me help you out.’
“A lot of that is not there.”
Missing out
While teaching is the main concern now, coaches still miss coaching. The odds of spring sports resuming are slim, and Stebbins grieves for her senior players – including her daughter, Elise.
“This would have been her favorite part of senior year,” Stebbins said. “I’m just having to motivate her to do her work now. She doesn’t get to see her friends. That’s sad.”
Under normal circumstances, this is the week a lot of football teams would be starting spring drills. Smithville assistant coach Jeremy Lucius, who teaches eighth-grade math and driver’s education, is a self-described “homebody” but misses being around his players and pupils.
“You don’t really have those social interactions of seeing how a kid is doing, day in and day out. Not just in school, but how they’re doing personally, too,” Lucius said. “These are tough times.”