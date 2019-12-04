Basketball coaching legend Jimmy Guy McDonald died Wednesday. He was 71.
McDonald coached for 49 years, most of it at Houlka, where he won three state championships and a Grand Slam title. He won a total of 1,772 games – 906 coaching girls, 866 with boys – before retiring following the 2017-18 season.
McDonald was found dead in his home by a relative Wednesday afternoon. The cause of death was not immediately known.
Current Houlka coach Seth Burt, who played on the Wildcats’ 2000 state championship team, said McDonald had a huge impact on a lot of people.
“I was lucky enough, I got to play for him when I was in high school, and I got to coach under him, and then take over for him,” Burt said. “I’ll never be able to put into words exactly what he meant to me. He’s had as big an impact on my life outside of my family as somebody could have.”
McDonald began coaching at his alma mater in 1969 and was a mainstay there until 1991, when he left to coach boys basketball and baseball at Kossuth. McDonald returned home in 1995.
He led Houlka’s girls to state crowns in 1975 and 1977, and they won the overall Grand Slam championship in ’75.
“Legend is not something you want to toss around lightly, but he is truly one of those coaching legends in the entire state,” Burt said. “You mention Houlka, and the first thing that comes to people’s minds is basketball and Jimmy Guy McDonald.”
Burt said he saw McDonald at Tuesday’s game versus Calhoun City. The two spoke after the game, and Burt said McDonald seemed to be in fine health.
“Just normal Jimmy Guy,” Burt said.
After taking over Houlka’s varsity squads in 1971, McDonald quickly found success. The boys reached North half in 1973, and the 1975 girls team went 39-2 and beat a much taller East Kemper team in the Class B state championship game.
The Wildcattes went on to defeat Pontotoc for the Grand Slam title.
Houlka won state again two years later.
“Probably the most amazing thing about him is when you shook his hand after the game, you didn’t have any idea if he won or if he lost. He was always very gentlemanly,” said former Ingomar coach Norris Ashley, who had dozens of battles against McDonald.
In all, McDonald took his teams to the state tournament in Jackson 22 times, including in his final season, when the boys reached the Class 1A semifinals.
“I know I’m doing what the Lord put me on the earth to do,” McDonald said in an interview during his final season. “Or I couldn’t have done it this long, or I couldn’t have been this healthy. I couldn’t have been blessed with good players here over the years.”
McDonald also excelled as a baseball coach, leading Houlka to a state title in 1973.
McDonald is survived by his wife of 43 years, Debbie; two children, Bradley and Jill; and two sisters, Bonnie Sappington and Vicki Homan.