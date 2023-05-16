HATTIESBURG – The stage wasn’t too big for Miss Softball, even if she is just an eighth grader.
Lucy Cochran struck out 10 batters, and East Union beat Loyd Star 3-1 in Game 1 of their Class 2A state championship series at Southern Miss on Tuesday. Game 2 is set for Wednesday.
“I think anybody that watched her today would go, ‘Hey, that’s why she’s Miss Softball,’” East Union coach Josh Blythe said. “She was absolutely dominant. She threw the stitches off of it on a big stage.”
Cochran, who was named the state’s top player in 2A last week, said she wasn’t as calm as she might have looked.
“I’m not going to lie, I was really nervous. I was,” she said. “It took me like an inning, and I calmed down.”
Cochran allowed five hits, and Loyd Star (27-6) wasn’t able to score until the sixth inning. East Union (31-5) had done all its scoring by that point.
The Lady Urchins got on the board in the first inning when Adison Russell, who hit a leadoff single, scored on a throwing error.
East Union added two more runs in the fourth. With the bases loaded, Mia Hutcheson scored on a wild pitch. Josie Mae Bell then drove in a run with a sac bunt to make it 3-0.
“We’ve had games where we’ve had shootouts, and we’ve done it, and then we’ve had games that went like (this one). You’ve got to be able to win multiple ways,” Blythe said.
East Union finished with five hits, two of them by Lily Kate Johnson.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Hutcheson had a one-out single in the fourth, and Johnson followed with a walk. Cochran singled to load the bases, and then Hutcheson scored on the wild pitch ahead of Bell’s RBI sac.
Big Stat: Cochran threw first-pitch strikes to 17 of the 26 batters she faced.
Coach Speak: “I told the kids, ‘We’re down here for one reason. We ain’t down here to have a good time, we’re down here to win.’ That’s our goal.” – Blythe
