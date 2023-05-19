HATTIESBURG – Josh Blythe knew Lucy Cochran could help East Union win some games. She’s done much more than that.
The eighth grader was big in the pitcher’s circle and at the plate Friday, leading the Lady Urchins to a 3-1 win over Loyd Star to complete a sweep of the Class 2A softball title series at Southern Miss. It’s the first championship for East Union (32-5) in fast-pitch.
Cochran became the ace last season and was part of an influx of middle school talent into the program. In fact, five of East Union’s starters Friday are middle schoolers.
“I knew last year when they came up – we played with them that summer – I said, ‘Guys, we’ve got something special,’” Blythe said.
Cochran gave up eight hits to Loyd Star (27-7), but she was consistently able to work out of trouble. She finished with five strikeouts and two walks.
The Lady Hornets got a rally going in the seventh inning, when they scored their first run. They had runners at first and second with two outs, but Cochran induced a pop-up to end the game.
“I just let them hit it and let (my defense) field it, because I just trust them. I let them do their thing,” Cochran said.
The Lady Urchins indeed played errorless defense. A strong throw to home plate by center fielder Madi Robbins in the fourth held a runner at third, and Katie Sherwood made some big plays at shortstop.
East Union provided some early run support. Sherwood and Lily Kate Johnson both had RBI singles in the first inning, and then Cochran helped her own cause with an RBI double in the second to make it 3-0.
Cochran went 3 of 3 with two doubles.
East Union has two seniors on its roster. One of them is Mia Hutcheson, the first baseman, and this title is especially meaningful to her.
“We made it to North half over and over and over, and it felt so good to finally punch that ticket and go – and whenever we went, we want all the way,” she said.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Adison Russell led off the game with a walk, and then Cochran was hit by a pitch. That set up the RBI hits by Sherwood and Johnson.
Big Stat: Loyd Star stranded nine baserunners.
Coach Speak: “It means to much to this community. I’m an Urchin through and through, graduated here. I know what it means to these guys.” – Blythe
