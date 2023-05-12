Former Walnut and Bruce coach Cody Brownlee has been hired as the new baseball coach at Hatley.
“I’m excited about it,” he said. “It’s historically a good baseball program. It’s back closer to home for me and my family – me and my wife are both from Nettleton. To me, it reminds me a lot of what I got to experience when I played at Nettleton – the type of ball they play, the type of players they’re always able to get.”
Brownlee added that former coach Grant Johnson would remain on staff as pitching coach. In addition to his new role with the baseball program, Brownlee will be an assistant for the football team, helping coach the offense.
“I’m equally as excited about football,” Brownlee said. “I’m just ready to get down there and get started and get the kids stronger in the weight room and get them better prepared to be champions on the field.”
Hatley made it to the second round of this year’s Class 3A playoffs before being eliminated by Alcorn Central. The Tigers are dropping down to Class 2A next season.
Brownlee touted the location and atmosphere as reasons he was attracted to the job, saying that it would be closer to home.
“I’ve got five kids, and my oldest son, he played for us this year as an eighth grader, and I want him to be able to experience that – I don’t know how you would word it – just the atmosphere of a lot of people at every game supporting you,” Brownlee said. “Me, as a player, we always had that at Nettleton. I always said I wanted that for my own kids. They have a ton of support there, they have nice facilities, super nice field.”
