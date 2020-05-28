Smithville has its next head football coach, but the face is a familiar one.
Chad Collums is returning to the Seminoles after three seasons away, which he spent as the head football coach at Raleigh. He coached the Seminoles from 2014 to 2016, leading them to back-to-back North finals appearances in his last two seasons.
“When we left, my family and I had personal reasons why we needed to be further down South, and I got an opportunity to do that and took it,” Collums said. “I have been keeping up with Smithville ever since I moved away, and I kept in touch with some people and some of the coaches. I tried to stay in touch, and when it came open last week, I jumped at the opportunity and now I am about as happy as I can be.”
Collums, a Smithville native, said he learned a lot during his three seasons spent at Raleigh.
“I have really grown as a coach and dealt with some things that made me a better coach,” he said. “I feel like it’s going to help me moving forward. Not a lot has changed overall, but some of the things I have seen and done will probably help me out a lot.”
Smithville finished 8-3 last season and missed out on the playoffs on a three-way tiebreaker with Tupelo Christian and West Lowndes.
“It’s a tough, tough division with Nanih Waiya, Noxapater, TCPS and West Lowndes,” Collums said. “It’s going to be a grind every week, even with our three non-region games with Belmont, Hatley and Mantachie. We have to show up and play our ball every week. That’s what we have to do.”
When news of his return came out, Collums said he received plenty of phone calls and messages.
“I think people knowing me or being familiar with me, it’s gotten them excited, but I promise they aren’t as excited as I am to be back,” he said.
With schools allowed to return to activities next week, Collums hopes to get things going with his team.
“I will be kind of depending on the assistant coaches to get in touch with those guys and let them know. We’re planning on starting on Tuesday, instead of Monday, and we have to work to get them acclimated to the heat,” Collums said. “I’m sure a lot of these guys have done some stuff while we have been out, but we have to treat every one of them like they haven’t done anything and work them up to getting back to the hard work. We will start off slow, and hopefully by the end of the summer, we’ll be back in shape.”
Raleigh was 15-22 with three Class 3A playoff appearances under Collums.