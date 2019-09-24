Led by juniors T.J. Colom and T.J. Luellen, the Walnut Wildcats’ offense is excelling in non-division play.
Walnut is 4-1, and the offense has a big say in the record. The Wildcats are averaging 40 points per game and have scored 181 points during their four-game win streak entering Week 6.
Walnut has scored 38, 48, 65 and 30 points in those four games and has won each by an average of 30.25 points.
“Offensively, we have been doing a pretty good job of getting a lot of folks involved,” Walnut coach John Meeks said. “Of course we have Colom and Luellen, but we have more than one option, and that helps because defenses can’t key on just one guy.”
While there are options, Colom has been the main force in the offense up to this point. He has rushed for 715 yards and nine touchdowns, and he has 202 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
In the last two weeks, in wins over Middleton, Tenn., and Myrtle, he had 418 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
Luellen, a running back, has totaled 232 offensive yards and four touchdowns on the season.
The two are a good combo, with Colom spreading the field out wide with his speed, which opens up the run game for the powerful Luellen up the middle. Luellen did not play last week due to an issue with his kidneys, but Meeks said he should return soon.
“T.J. is one of the most intense competitors I have ever coached,” Meeks said. “If you watch him, his legs never stop moving on any play. It’s also one of those things where believing is half the battle, and he definitely believes he can do it.”
Walnut continues its non-division schedule this Friday against South Pontotoc, which is 1-4 in its first season in Class 4A.
South Pontotoc’s defense is allowing just under 30 points per game and has allowed over 30 points in three of its five games. Walnut’s offense has a chance to be successful, but the Cougars will present a tough challenge in the trenches.
“They’re a bigger school than us, and they’re going to be really strong up front,” Meeks said. “They’ll give us some problems with their size and will have more depth. We are just going to have to come out and play our guts out and empty the bucket.”