After a rough start to the season, Lafayette is rolling full tilt into the MHSAA Class 5A football playoffs.
The Commodores (7-4) began the season 1-4 but have won six in a row entering tonight’s first-round home game versus Callaway (8-2). Those early losses saw Lafayette’s defense struggle to find its footing after losing so many key players from the previous year.
The 'Dores allowed 36.4 points per game over the first five weeks, but that number dropped to 13.0 per game during the win streak.
“It’s been a commitment to fundamentals, probably more so than any team I’ve coached,” coach Michael Fair said. “We knew we were going to have to do that, replacing as many starters as we did the beginning of the year. We’re tackling better than we have all year, and we’re playing with unbelievable effort on the defensive side of the ball.”
Lafayette’s defense has been led by linebacker Desmond Burnett and defensive back Kylan Egerson, both seniors. Burnett has a team-high 87 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss and 3 sacks, while Egerson has 50 tackles and two interceptions.
Fair also cited the play of senior defensive linemen Colin Chrestman and Radley Hill.
“They’ve been through it, and they’ve been part of some great defenses here, and they just set a standard here with their effort and their attitude that they’re holding everybody up to. It’s been a huge turnaround for us,” Fair said.
Offensively, senior tailback Jayden Reed has also gotten stronger as the season goes on. He’s rushed for 1,484 yards and 25 touchdowns on the year; over the last four games, he’s notched 800 yards and 14 TDs.
Reed had a career-high 39 carries in last week’s 30-7 win over Lake Cormorant, gaining 218 yards with three touchdowns.
“He’s better than I’ve ever seen him,” Fair said. “His vision and his physicality is at an all-time high right now. I don’t know if he’s even peaked yet.”
Also tonight
• Tupelo (11-0) opens the 6A playoffs at home against Lewisburg (5-5). The Golden Wave are seeking their first playoff win under third-year coach Ty Hardin.
• Itawamba AHS (11-0) hosts Senatobia (8-3) in a 4A second-round game. Senatobia eliminated IAHS in the third round last season.
• Two elite defenses clash when Ripley (10-1) visits Louisville (10-1) in a 4A second-round game.
