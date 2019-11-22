Over the last two high school football seasons, Lafayette has come tantalizingly close to toppling the kings of Class 5A.
The Commodores get another chance tonight when they travel to West Point for a second-round playoff game.
This will be the fourth meeting between the teams in the last two years. The Green Wave have won the previous three by a combined 12 points, including a 28-24 comeback on Sept. 27 in a Division 1-5A game.
Last season, West Point won 14-13 in the regular season and 27-20 in the second round of the playoffs.
“You’re talking about a play or two either way that could have determined the outcome of those games,” Lafayette coach Michael Fair said.
When these teams met earlier this season, Lafayette (9-3) led 24-7 at halftime, but quarterback Tyrus Williams got injured. Randy Anderson, who started at QB the previous two seasons, took over.
“It’s not like we had a bad plan that second half, it was just a different plan. It wasn’t the same we’d been working all week,” Fair said.
Ever since then, however, Anderson and the Commodores have been lighting it up. The senior has rushed for 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns over the last seven games, and he was recently named 5A Mr. Football.
In two games against West Point (12-1) last year, Anderson rushed for a total of 244 yards and two TDs.
“He can break tackles and he can run. If he finds a seam, he can go,” West Point coach Chris Chambless said. “Just a big challenge having to step up and stop him.”
Wave’s QB on rise
The Wave have their own dynamic quarterback in Brandon Harris. The senior missed two games in October with a high ankle sprain, but he’s played the last two weeks and performed well.
Harris is looking to lead the Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked large school to a fourth-straight state title, but Lafayette isn’t going to make it easy.
Fair said his team respects the Wave but isn’t intimidated.
“We’ve been right there, we’ve been knocking on the door,” he said, “and they do what great teams do, and they win close football games.”