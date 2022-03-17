BOONEVILLE – Lafayette baseball has lost to some strong teams this season, but the Commodores picked up a quality win Thursday at the NEMCC Spring Break Tournament.
Behind the arm and the bat of Radley Hill, Lafayette started fast and held on to beat No. 8 Pontotoc, 11-5.
“We’ve lost some close games to some good teams,” coach John Walker said. “I think we’ve got a good squad. We’ve got some growing up to do; we’re still very inexperienced. But the more we play, the more experienced we get.”
Hill tossed five innings of one-run ball. The junior lefty also had three hits, including a triple, and two RBIs.
He had a hand in a five-run first inning, singling home a run, as Lafayette (7-4) sent 10 batters to the plate.
Pontotoc (13-2) couldn’t match that outburst. The Warriors loaded the bases with one out in the second, but Hill escaped the jam with a pair of ground-ball outs.
“The five-spot in the top helped, and just the energy from the guys in the dugout,” Hill said. “They were really behind me the whole day. When I get ahead and they start chirping, it really helps you out.”
Lafayette made it 7-0 in the fourth when Seth Ross doubled home a run and then scored on a wild pitch. Pontotoc finally got on the board in the bottom half, but the Commodores scored twice more in the fifth.
Lafayette finished with 10 hits and also got help from three Pontotoc errors. Tyrus Williams had two hits and scored three runs, while Ross also had two hits.
The Warriors collected seven hits. Jon Robert Carnes had three of them, including a double.
Garrett Pound (1-1) took the loss, allowing seven runs on seven hits in four innings.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Williams jump-started the first inning with an RBI double, followed by Hill’s RBI single. A wild pitch and a two-run error rounded out the scoring.
Big Stat: In five innings, Hill allowed three hits, struck out five and walked one on 75 pitches.
Coach Speak: “We’re starting to get a little target on our back, and we came out flat. You can’t come out flat against a good team like that.” – Pontotoc’s Josh Dowdy