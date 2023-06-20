TUPELO – By all accounts, Tupelo quarterback Jeremiah Harrell had a stellar season in 2022.
Harrell had a completion percentage of 61.6% while throwing 36 touchdown passes and only six interceptions. Harrell racked up over 2,800 yards through the air and also took home The Daily Journal’s Offensive Player of the Year honor.
But he’s trying to reach another level in 2023, and that meant getting some outside help. Harrell recently worked with QB Country, a development company based out of Mobile, Alabama, and led by former Ole Miss quarterback David Morris.
“They really helped me out really, just for game-like situations,” Harrell said. “... Really escaping the pocket and finishing some throws, just a lot of stuff. Just a lot of pocket work, footwork that I really just need improving in the season.”
Harrell also attended an Elite 11 regional, where he competed with other talented quarterbacks and worked with the coaches there.
“That was my first time being there,” he said. “I was watching on TV and wanted to be there, and I finally got to go. I met some great coaches, some great coaching staffs, though. They really taught me a lot, just training with some of the best trainers.”
Harrell’s experience with Elite 11 also gave him an opportunity to learn from top quarterbacks from other areas.
“I was there with some good QBs out of Florida, Orlando,” Harrell said. “Being out there, throwing the ball with them, they were teaching me, too, stuff I didn’t know. So, they were helping me, too.”
Back at Tupelo High School on Tuesday morning, 7-on-7 action was taking place on the blue turf, with Harrell gelling with his receivers. Harrell took a significant leap from his sophomore year to his junior year, and Tupelo coach Ty Hardin continues to see growth early in the summer.
“He’s a consistent guy, super humble guy, a guy that (is) very respected among teammates,” Hardin said. “Biggest thing I’ve seen is the leadership aspect.”
Having a returning quarterback is an advantage Tupelo is more than happy to take advantage of, especially one of Harrell’s caliber.
“When you have a guy that returns, the stats that he’s got and returns, the whole offense period, you return a lot of guys, so that helps a lot, to be a veteran team on offense,” Hardin said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.