The Corinth boys basketball team finds itself peaking at the right moment.
Corinth enters the playoffs as the No. 1 seed out of Division 1-4A after pulling off two wins in the division tournament. The Warriors (15-13) will host Clarksdale (13-14), the No. 4 seed out of 3-4A, tonight at 6.
Corinth has won six of its last seven games and entered the division tournament as the No. 3 seed before beating New Albany and Ripley, the No. 2 and No. 1 seeds, on back-to-back nights. The Warriors were 0-4 against those two teams in the regular season.
“We’ve put together two pretty good games this weekend, and I thought they played really, really hard,” Corinth coach Keith Greene said. “I was happy for them. We haven’t had a lot go our way as far as close games, and I’m happy for them to be able to finish a couple.”
Due to the football team’s success, Corinth didn’t get a handful of its players, mostly starters, until the second week of December. Even after getting them all on the court, it took time to get the players to mesh and play well together.
Finding their rhythm
The Warriors found themselves with a 9-12 record on Jan. 24, but then they reeled off four straight wins. To start the win streak, the Warriors knocked off unbeaten Biggersville by 16 points.
“It just took us a while to find our rhythm,” Greene said. “It just takes a while to gel, and our schedule wasn’t too kind to us. We had some tough games, so they didn’t get a lot of confidence early on. Maybe things are just starting to go our way a little bit.”
The win over New Albany on Thursday guaranteed a home playoff game, then the 1-4A championship game win over Ripley guaranteed the No. 1 seed and put the Warriors against Clarksdale.
Even playing a No. 4 seed, Greene knows his team cannot overlook any opponents.
“We just have to continue taking it one game at a time,” Greene said. “Clarksdale is a 4 seed, but we cannot overlook anybody. We aren’t what I would call dominant. We have to take everybody seriously and prepare to go out there and play the best we can.”