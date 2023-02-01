BRANDON – Corinth saved the best for last to win the boys MHSAA Class II state bowling championship for 4A and 5A teams Wednesday. The Warriors rolled a 242 game to complete a 3-1 Baker roll-off victory over Long Beach.
“That's the best Baker we have ever bowled. I'm extremely proud of them,” coach Kelly Hendrix said.
Corinth and Long Beach qualified for the roll-off as the top two among the eight teams that qualified for the championships in regional competition. The best-of-five Baker roll-off has five bowlers from each team bowling alternate frames.
After dropping the first game 172-145, Corinth won the next three 189-152, 186-158 and 242-211.
In the final game, Corinth took command with five-straight strikes from frames two through six by Jake Harvell, Will Harvell, John Neal Welch, Occonee Pina and Jack Gibson.
Hendrix felt that nerves and a delay of nearly an hour between the end of preliminary bowing and the roll-off contributed to the team's subpar performance in the first game.
“We were a little cold. It took us a while to warm up. But when we got hot, we stayed hot.''
The Warriors needed the hot finish with Long Beach also bowling its best game.
Corinth has qualified for the championships in seven of the nine years that the school has fielded a team, but this is the first championship.
Hendrix said her team benefited from strong support by parents and other fans. “They were amazing.”
Gibson, Jake Harvell, Welch and Pina bowled all four games. Madden Butler bowled the first game but was replaced by Will Harvell for the last three.
Preliminary bowling consisted of five-member teams bowling three games.
Long Beach rallied in the third game with 1,022 to edge Corinth for the top spot, 2,887 to 2,877. Tishomingo County had 1,014 in the final game but came up 18 pins short of the roll-off with 2,859 total. Lafayette was second after two games but fell to fourth with 865 for a 2,808 total.
Cleveland Central was next with 2,749, followed by Vancleave 2,720, Neshoba Central 2,574 and Florence 2,150.
Jacob Robertson of Lafayette was the top individual bowler with a three-game total of 696.
Long Beach won the girls championship, defeating Neshoba Central in the roll-off 3-0. Neshoba Central was first in the preliminary bowling with 2,626, followed by Long Beach 2,372, Cleveland Central 2,166, Lafayette 2,139, Corinth 2,011, Florence 1,985, Tishomingo County 1,982 and Vancleave 1,948.
Emily Randolph of Neshoba Central edged Olivia Tedford of Lafayette as the top individual bowler, 555-548.
Class I for 1A, 2A, and 3A teams will bowl Friday at Fannin Lanes. Class III (6A) was scheduled for today but has been postponed until Monday due to a forecast of sleet.
