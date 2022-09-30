CALEDONIA — Caledonia fans were treated to a historic 2021 season, and although 2022 has been a tough year for the Cavaliers, it was hard to tell from the environment Thursday.
The Caledonia community came out in force to support the Cavaliers against Corinth and gave the tightly contested occasion a worthy atmosphere. The fans were in it throughout the game, cheering on their team, and while the Cavs came up short once again, it was still a game watched and played like everything was on the line.
The Cavaliers (1-5) led for most of the game but failed to capitalize on a strong defensive performance, giving up two big plays that allowed Corinth (3-3) to stay alive and force overtime, where the Warriors would go on to win 29-27.
“It’s a tough one, but we had our chances to put that game away, and we didn’t do it,” Cavaliers head coach Michael Kelly said. “We didn’t find ways to make the plays; they found a way to make a play at the end of the game. Hats off to them, they played their butts off. They didn’t quit, we didn’t either, and I thought it was a very good high school football game. People got their money’s worth; we just came up on the short end of the stick, and that tells you where we are as a team. We can’t make the plays to be a good football team.”
After forcing overtime, the visitors carried the momentum on offense, needing only one play to score on both of their overtime drives. After the Warriors went for two and succeeded, the pressure shifted to the Cavaliers, who got the touchdown they needed but were stopped on the goal line on their own two-point try.
The Cavaliers had a very slow game despite a touchdown on their opening drive courtesy of quarterback Daniel Wilburn Jr. Missed reads in the option game, penalties and a pair of costly fumbles in the red zone kept them from capitalizing on a good night from their defense and allowed the visitors to hang around when they were having offensive struggles of their own. Apart from an 83-yard catch and run and a 41-yard run, the Warriors could do little against a strong Cavaliers defense. Unfortunately, letting up even just two big plays would make a big difference in the game.
“We played well; we just can’t give up the big plays,” Kelly said. “That’s killed us all year when it happens. It happened tonight, and we gave up two of them. They come back to bite us in the booty, and we just can’t tackle at the end of the game, and that’s what the game is made of. You can’t give up big plays, and you’ve got to tackle. Football ain’t that hard.”
The Cavaliers go back on the road next week, traveling to Tishomingo County on Friday night as they look to shake the tough loss and get their second win of the season.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.