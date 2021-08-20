2020 record: 6-4, 3-1 (lost in 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Justin Dye (1st year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Chris Rodgers, RB/LB, Jr.
• Made team-leading 58 tackles; will be lead back in Wing-T.
Brawner Cregeen, QB, Jr.
• Completed 57.5% of his passes for 1,003 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs.
Jay Cummings, MLB, Jr.
• Recorded 55 tackles, 3.5 TFL.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Justin Dye was promoted to head coach when Todd Lowery left to be offensive coordinator at Raleigh. Dye was the Warriors’ defensive coordinator for five years.
New to the staff are Rob Scarbrough and Kevin Williams – Corinth’s former and current head baseball coaches, respectively.
OFFENSE
Chris Rodgers (Jr.) is expected to be the next great back in Corinth’s Wing-T offense. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder takes over lead duties and will be joined by Drew Williams (Jr.) and Jaylon Stackins (Jr.).
Those three backs will also do a great deal of ball catching, along with Dicabyrion Blake (So.) and Eli Johnson (So.).
Brawner Cregeen (Jr.) returns at QB after a solid sophomore year.
Up front, two starters return in center Jake Brawner (Jr.) and guard Sam Dilworth (Jr.). The other starters are projected to be Javon Harris (Sr.) and Jaydon Spence (So.) at the tackles and Hayden Robbins (Jr.) at the other guard.
DEFENSE
Rodgers will play a key role here, too, as the “Warrior” linebacker/safety hybrid. He led the team in tackles last year with 58 and will cover a lot of field.
Also back is middle linebacker Jay Cummings (Jr.), an all-division performer the past two years. Ethan Finkle (Jr.) and Ladominic Brown (So.) will play the outside.
Blake, Brawner, Harris and Johnson will start up front.
Cornerbacks will be Eli Burciaga (So.) and Stackins, with Williams and Griffin Enis (Fr.) at safety.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Burciaga returns as kicker and punter. Rodgers, Stackins and Williams will all be in the return game mix.
X-FACTOR
Corinth fumbled 32 times last season and lost 12, and those numbers need to go way down.
COACH SPEAK
“Between (Rodgers) and Jay Cummings, we can do lot of damage.” – Justin Dye