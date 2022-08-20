Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-4A
2021 record: 2-8, 1-4 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Justin Dye (2nd year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Brawner Cregeen
QB, Sr.
• Completed 53.5% of passes for 1,312 yards, 14 TDs, 8 INTs.
Jay Cummings
LB, Sr.
• Recorded 71 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries.
Chris Rodgers
LB, Sr.
• Made 33 tackles, 2 PBUs in injury-shortened season.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Corinth has several new coaches this year. Former Saltillo head coach Ryan Summers is the defensive line coach; former Northeast CC head coach Andy Greening is defensive coordinator; and former Tupelo standout Terrell Pinson will coach defensive backs.
OFFENSE
Last season was a tough one for Corinth, both on and off the field. Head coach Justin Dye got a cancer diagnosis, and the Warriors missed the playoffs for just the second time since 1999.
QB Brawner Cregeen (Sr.) will have a big hand in righting the ship. He has a strong arm, and he has a lot of talent to work with in the receiving corps. Broderick Alexander (Sr.), Griffin Enis (So.) and Drew Williams (Sr.) are the receivers, with Eli Johnson (Jr.) at tight end.
The running attack will be led by LaDomonic Brown (Jr.) and Devon Jones (Sr.).
Up front, Jake Brawner (Sr.) is moving from center to tackle. He’s joined by fellow returnees Sam Dilworth (Sr.) and Hayden Robbins (Sr.), both guards.
DEFENSE
Chris Rodgers (Sr.) missed six games last season with an ankle injury. Having the Southern Miss commit back at will linebacker is crucial for Corinth. He’s joined by Jay Cummings (Sr.), Nick Woods (Jr.) and Jones.
Jaylon Stackins (Sr.) and Williams lead the secondary from their safety spots. Dicabyrion Blake (Jr.) and Kwaveon Tucker (Sr.) anchor the D-line.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Eli Burciaga (Jr.) will again handle kicking and punting duties. The return game will be a by-committee effort.
X-FACTOR
If Rodgers can stay healthy this fall, Corinth’s defense could again be elite.
COACH SPEAK
“Experience is going to help us a ton, and finding depth. I felt we were in a lot of games in the first half, and the second half things fell apart.” – Justin Dye
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.