With the high school football season officially starting this week, the Corinth Warriors put the state on notice with their jamboree effort on Friday.
Corinth, the preseason No. 5-ranked large school in the area and top-ranked Class 4A team, beat defending 6A champion Horn Lake, 21-12, in the two-quarter scrimmage.
Quarterback D.T. Sheffield tossed two touchdown passes while Tam Patterson broke off a 70-yard run for the team’s third touchdown. On defense, Corinth held Horn Lake to only two touchdowns, forced a turnover, and blocked a PAT.
“I feel like we are a little bit ahead of schedule compared to where we were this time last year,” coach Todd Lowery said. “That says a lot about the work our coaches are putting in and how much the guys have committed this summer.”
Lowery said he was especially proud of the way his offensive line performed in the jamboree. Corinth didn’t commit many mistakes, and the O-line proved its strength against a great Horn Lake defense that includes Ole Miss commits Josaih Hayes and Jakivuan Brown.
Corinth’s offensive line is led by 6-foot-4, 280-pound Cooper Frazier, but it also returns two other starters from last year.
“Those guys went up against some outstanding defensive players and continued to be physical and not get big-eyed,” Lowery said. “They put the team on their backs.”
Corinth now shifts its focus to opening week, which has the Warriors traveling to Shannon on Friday. Shannon, last season’s Division 2-4A champ, finished 8-4 before losing in the first round of the playoffs.
The two teams met up in the first week of last season, and Corinth pulled out a 29-28 win in the rain. In the last four seasons, no game between the two has been decided by more than 14 points, and three were by less than 10 points.
Lowery is hoping his team can forget about the scrimmage and move on quickly to get ready for the game ahead that actually counts in the record book.
“One of EMCC’s mottos for their football team is ‘1 and 0,’” Lowery said. “That is how we are approaching each week. We aren’t going to worry about last week, we are going to focus on the team in front of us.”
Full schedule, 10A