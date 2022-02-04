BRANDON – Four girls teams and two boys teams from Northeast Mississippi qualified for the Class II state bowling tournament for 4A and 5A teams on Friday at Fannin Lanes, but none reached the Baker roll off.
The top two teams in preliminary bowling square off in a roll off for the championship.
Corinth girls came the closest, finishing third with game scores of 785-648-739 for a total of 2,172. That was 46 pins behind the 2,218 total for second place Neshoba Central.
Itawamba AHS was fourth with 2,065, Lafayette sixth with 1,844 and Tishomingo County seventh, 1,763. Long Beach girls were first (2,274), Gautier fifth (1,888) and Choctaw Central eighth (1,361).
For the boys, Lafayette was fifth with 2,503 and Corinth sixth (2,491). The top two were Neshoba Central (2,596) and Cleveland Central (2,557).
“We are disappointed because we have two extremely talented teams,” said Corinth coach Kelly Hendrix. “But I have a full crew coming back next year and we’re going to work even harder.’’
The second game cost Corinth a place in the roll off. “We lost a little momentum,” Hendrix said. “We had to sit and watch Neshoba.”
Neshoba Central was the last team to finish, needing 707 in the final game to finish ahead of Corinth. They rolled 752. “They had to bowl well to beat us, I’m very proud of that. My boys just couldn’t get the momentum going at the end.”
Corinth boys had their worst score in the final game, with 926-791-774 to finish 66 pins out of the roll off.
Lafayette had the top score in regionals with 2,897 at the North Regional and defeated Corinth in the roll off.
Camden Lewis of Corinth had the second best individual girls score in preliminary bowling with 492 for three games. Lilly Sprinkle of Neshoba Central had 528.
Jacob Robertson of Lafayette was the top boy with 599.
Cleveland Central defeated Neshoba Central 3-0 in the roll off for the girls championship. Long Beach was the boys winner with a 3-1 victory over Neshoba Central.
Kossuth won both Class I (3A, 2A and 1A) championships on Thursday, defeating Resurrection 3-2 for the boys and East Union 3-1 for the girls. D’Iberville won Class III (6A) boys and Hancock the girls on Wednesday.