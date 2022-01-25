BRANDON – In his 10 years as girls soccer coach at Corinth, Cameron Glenn had two playoff wins.
His third one was a little more dramatic.
The Lady Warriors outlasted Richland 2-1 (4-1 in penalty kicks) in the first round of the MHSAA Class 4A girls soccer playoffs at Brandon’s Bulldog Stadium on Tuesday night.
Corinth (13-5) will host Choctaw Central in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs on Saturday.
“I told the girls you get this win tonight this is the biggest win for our program,” Glenn said. “We’ve won a couple playoff games before in my 10 years and they were in PK’s, so we don’t make it easy.”
The Lady Warriors struck first as Madison Gates dribbled through four defenders and scored 11 minutes into the first half to give Corinth a 1-0 lead.
Richland’s Anna Riley Payne scored off a corner kick with just under eight minutes left in the first half to tie the game at 1-1.
After there was no scoring in any of the four overtime periods to send the game into penalty kicks.
Corinth scored all four attempts as Ania Ambrocio scored first, Belle Mitchell scored the second attempt, Gates scored the third attempt and Emma Hall scored the fourth and final attempt to win it for the Lady Warriors.
“We played together as a team and this was probably the best game we’ve played all season,” Gates said. “We kept pushing harder and we ended up coming out on top and that’s all that matters.”
Corinth goalkeeper Haley Guare made two saves out of the three Richland attempts.
Breanna Sanford scored the lone goal for Richland in the penalty kick shootout.
“Sometimes when you work harder and something special happens,” Glenn said. “Madison Gates is the reason we won this game for us tonight because she broke up all of their attacks. What a win.”
Richland finished the season 12-9-2.
“Corinth is very well coaches and they had chances in the first half and scored once,” said Richland coach Trey Banks. “We had a younger players playing tonight, so I told them to remember this feeling.”
(B) Richland 5, New Albany 1
Jacob Young scored two second-half goals to lead the Rangers over the Bulldogs.
Jose Gutierres, Gerardo Hernandez and Logan Bynum all scored for Richland (13-8).
J.D. Campbell scored the lone goal with five minutes left in the second half for New Albany, which finished the season 15-7-1.