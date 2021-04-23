CORINTH • The path to Corinth's first powerlifting state championship was a year delayed.
Head coach Justin Dye was adamant that his team was prepared to take the crown in 2020 before COVID-19 ended the season before the state meet.
“Last year it was a pretty good chance we were going to win it then, too, but then COVID happened,” Dye said. “It kind of got everybody down. But we found a few more pieces and came back and won it.”
The Warriors took the top spot in Class 4A last Saturday and did it with dominance, breaking the 4A record for total team points with 56. The previous record was 52, set by Kosciusko in 2008.
Corinth bested second place New Albany by 26 points, placing five lifters at the top of their weight class: Taylor Eldridge (123 pounds), Christian Barber (132), Finn Crozier (148), Braxton Curlee (181) and Dom Singleton (275).
Nine of the Warriors' 10 participants medaled at the event.
Aggie Power
Dye wasn't alone in his thinking of what could've been a second-straight title if not for COVID-19. Just down the road, Kossuth coach Jay Vanderford felt like his team was primed to win it all in 2020 as well, but made up for lost time to win the Class 3A title on Saturday.
It's the Aggies' third state championship, with other wins coming in 2015 and 2017.
“We had a much stronger team last year than we did this year and still was able to do what we needed to do,” Vanderford said.
“It means everything to see these kids put in all the work it took to get us there. … This my first one to be a part of. It was very fulfilling and letting me know I’m doing what I need to do.”
Kossuth had four lifters win their respective weight classes: Rylan Henry (114), Candler Robinson (123), Eric Ruiz (132) and Ethan Martindale (275).
Martindale lifted a total of 1,460 pounds, notching personal bests with a 560-pound deadlift and 600-pound squat. Ruiz, a two-time individual champ, set the 3A squat record with 430 pounds.
“He’s built different, man. He won it as an eighth grader two years ago and he would’ve won it last year, too,” Vanderford said of Ruiz. “As long he stays the path, he’s going to have two handfuls of rings in the future.”