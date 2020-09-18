CORINTH • Corinth’s football team went 377 days without that gut-wrenching feeling after a loss.
The Warriors suffered a 38-35 loss to Tupelo in Week 2 of last season and then proceeded to rip off 13-straight wins, claiming the 4A title.
Last Friday against Olive Branch, Corinth’s failed two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter led to their 24-23 defeat to the Conquistadors.
Coming off this rare feeling, Todd Lowery hopes the message is clear to his team.
“Last year we finished the way we wanted to but their was still a lot to improve on,” said Lowery. “We had to impress on our guys that last year was last year’s team. This year, it’s not the same team. Our expectations haven’t changed. We want to be dominant and great in the little things that we do. The Olive Branch game pointed out a lot of things that we can get better at.”
The Warriors (1-1) will have their chance to fix their mistakes versus Kossuth tonight.
The Aggies (1-1) are coming off a loss as well, losing 28-7 to Adamsville (Tenn.) last week.
Kossuth head coach Brian Kelly certainly recognizes the challenge that lies ahead.
“These past two years, this is probably the two most talented Corinth teams that’s ever come through that school,” said Kelly. “They lost a really talented player in D.T. (Sheffield) on offense and Carter Bonds on defense but if you look out there at them on the field, it’s like they’ve not missed a beat.”
Corinth won last year’s meeting 39-0.
Facing the fire
For Kossuth, this game represents an opportunity to measure themselves as they prepare for a Division 1-3A slate that features the likes of Amory, Booneville and Nettleton.
“I’m trying to get my kids battle tested because when it’s all said and done those last five weeks of the season is what matters,” said Kelly. “Our kids are going to play, and I expect them to play hard and we will let the chips fall how they fall. I’m not going to schedule cupcakes all during non-division to get me ready for division. Our kids need to be challenged and what better way to be challenged than against the defending 4A state champions.”
Lowery doesn’t buy in to this game being a cakewalk for his squad. He believes his team will get Kossuth’s best shot.
“I honestly think we are going to get their best game,” said Lowery. “It’s like I told our guys, everything is out the door on Friday night. In a rivalry game, nothing means nothing means nothing, period. All cards are on the table and that’s what we’ve preached this week.”