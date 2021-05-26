Corinth is keeping it in house for the school’s next head football coach.
Justin Dye, who has been the Warriors’ defensive coordinator for the past five years, was announced as the new head coach on Wednesday.
He replaces Todd Lowery, who left after five seasons to be the offensive coordinator at Raleigh. Lowery had a 42-21 record at Corinth and led the Warriors to the Class 4A state championship in 2019 – the program’s first title.
Dye’s defense played a big role in that title run, allowing just 13.7 points per game.
The 31-year-old has been on staff six years total. Corinth is the only place he has coached.
"At the end of the day, we believed that coach Dye earned the opportunity to lead our football program moving forward," Corinth athletics director David Robbins said.
Corinth will open its 2021 season on Aug. 27 against Saltillo.