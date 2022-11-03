The MHSAA has released the seven-class realignment that will take effect in the 2023-24 school year.
As expected, the three area teams in the new Class 7A will be Oxford, Starkville and Tupelo. Oxford will be a member of Division 1-7A in football, while Starkville and Tupelo will be in Division 2-7A.
Besides those three, eight other schools from the Daily Journal coverage area will move up in classification. Saltillo will be the area’s lone 6A team; Corinth and Pontotoc will join 5A; Amory will bump to 4A; Belmont and East Webster will enter 3A; and Hamilton, Hatley and Ingomar will be in 2A.
Corinth was barely above the cutoff line for 5A and will be that classification’s smallest school, with a current enrollment of 501 students.
“I kind of expected it,” Corinth football coach Justin Dye said. “I knew where our numbers were going to put us as far as projections. We were either going to be the bottom or the top, and unfortunately we’re the bottom.”
The Warriors will be in a tough Division 1-5A with Clarksdale, Lafayette, New Hope, Pontotoc and West Point. Corinth (5-5) is a No. 3 playoff seed this season out of Division 1-4A.
Dye is looking forward to the challenge of 1-5A.
“You can be a pretty salty team even as a four seed in that division,” he said. “As s coach or a player, I’d rather be in divisions like that so you are ready by the time playoffs come. It’s not a bad thing.”
Six area teams will drop down a class: Mooreville to 3A, Hatley to 2A, and then Baldwyn, Myrtle, Pine Grove and Potts Camp to 1A.
Saltillo boys basketball coach Craig Lauderdale isn’t so much concerned about being in 6A as he is the division assignments. Among the five other teams in 1-6A are Center Hill, Lake Cormorant and Olive Branch. That means road trips of 90 minutes or more.
“You’re getting back at 11, 11:30 on a school night, which would be a Tuesday night,” Lauderdale said. “And then kids have got to rebound and be back in school at 8 o’clock the next morning. It’s going to be pretty tough on coaches and players.”
The MHSAA voted in April to approve a seventh classification. Classes 7A, 6A and 5A consist of 24 schools apiece. There are 40 schools in 4A, 41 in 3A, 40 in 2A and 50 in 1A.
The MHSAA previously added a sixth classification in 2009.
AREA TEAMS IN 2023-24 RECLASSIFICATION
CLASS 7A: Oxford^, Starkville^, Tupelo^
CLASS 6A: Saltillo^
CLASS 5A: Corinth^, Lafayette, Pontotoc^, West Point
CLASS 4A: Amory^, Houston, Itawamba AHS, New Albany, North Pontotoc, Ripley, Shannon, South Pontotoc, Tishomingo County
CLASS 3A: Aberdeen, Alcorn Central, Belmont^, Booneville, East Webster^, Holly Springs, Kossuth, Mantachie, Mooreville*, Nettleton
CLASS 2A: Bruce, Calhoun City, East Union, Hamilton^, Hatley*, Ingomar^, New Site, Walnut
CLASS 1A: Ashland, Baldwyn*, Biggersville, Blue Mountain, Falkner, H.W. Byers, Hickory Flat, Houlka, Jumpertown, Myrtle*, Okolona, Pine Grove*, Potts Camp*, Smithville, Thrasher, Tremont, Tupelo Christian, Vardaman, West Union, Wheeler
^–moved up a class
*–moved down a class
