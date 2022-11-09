It was the 13th championship, and fifth in a row, for the Corinth cross country girls, and the 11th for the boys.
The boys had a team score of 37 to 82 for second-place Pontotoc. Coach Luke Hatcher said there was special motivation because the team’s five-year reign was broken a year ago when the Warriors were edged out by Senatobia.
“I think that was the one of the pushing factors, especially for the seniors. They wanted to finish it on the right note," Hatcher said.
Ross Evans finished second for Corinth, 21 seconds behind Lukas Dykes of Mooreville, the race winner with a time of 16:49.75 for 5,000 meters (3.1miles). Nathaniel Wilbanks was third for the Warriors, Parker LeGoff sixth, Will Steward 10th and Samuel Evans 16th.
The Lady Warriors had a team score of 41 to 83 for second-place Mooreville.
Coach Emory Kirk attributed the victory to hard work. “They believe in the program. As a whole, they had a great day.”
Elsie Wilbanks finished second, Andi Kate Holley fourth, Emma Hall sixth, Sheridan Shipp 10th and Lexie Faulkner 19th. Mooreville also produced the girls' individual winner, Hannah Sanders in 20:01.56, which was 15.5 seconds better than Wilbanks.
Both coaches said the 10th-place finishers, Steward and Shipp, exceeded expectations.
“She really helped us out with the way she ran today,” Kirk said of Shipp. “She surprised me, and I was thankful for that surprise.”
Corinth's boys had three seniors among the top five, but Hatcher expects some of the younger runners to take their place.
“We have built a really good program in the junior high,” he said. “We have guys who are going to step up and take a really good role.”
Class 2A
East Union faced strong competition in winning the girls title for the fifth time and boys for the fourth time.
The girls finished with 56 to 60 for Walnut and 69 for Myrtle. For the boys, it was East Union 72, East Webster 82 and Eupora 95.
Coach Nathan McLellen attributed the success to team leadership and hard work.
“They put miles in all summer. Even when I’m not around, they run as much," she said.
The girls were led by freshman Maci Rae McLellen, the coach’s daughter, who finished sixth. Her father said she ran faster than much of the season when she battled injuries.
Sunshine Fulgham was 10th, Dakota Gentry 14th, Sara Sumrall 19th and Brianna Courtney 20th. Ally Murphy of Myrtle was the race winner in 20:17.
East Union's boys were led by John Evins in fifth place, followed by Johnny Jordan 12th, Gabe Rakestraw 14th, Braxton James 27th and Seth Johnson 34th.
Running by himself most of the race, Gabe McElwain of Walnut was the race winner with a clocking of 16:21.85.
Class 6A
Pearl won the boys race and Ocean Springs took the girls. Tupelo's boys finished second and the girls were fifth.
In the boys race, Pearl had 40 points with five runners in the top 17 in a field of 163 runners. With three runners in the top five, Tupelo edged Ocean Springs for second 93 to 95. Jaheim Bridges was second in 16:08.80, Taylor Brown third and Andrew Brown fifth.
Bridges and Taylor Brown were first and second with less than half a mile to go, but Jaquavion Bryant of Pearl surged past them to take the gold medal, finishing 25 yards ahead of Bridges in 16:04.10.
In the girls race, Ocean Springs had 48, Hernando 57, Pearl 116, Northwest Rankin 120 and Tupelo 161.
Addison Rainey of Ocean Springs was the individual winner in 19:10.39, with Brookelyn Morgan of Tupelo 18 seconds behind in second.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.