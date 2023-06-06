Adam Kirk, one of the area’s most successful basketball coaches of the past decade, is leaving the bench.
After leading Corinth’s boys basketball team the past two years, Kirk has resigned to take a new job in the district, as the high school assistant principal.
It’s a move he’s been pondering the last few years.
“I’m hoping to be able to spend a little more time at home – at least four months out of the year,” Kirk, 43, said. “My oldest graduated this year, and I missed several things she was involved in, and it just got to a point where I was like, man, I don’t get that time back. That was the biggest factor.”
Kirk has been coaching for 19 years. He started as a Tupelo assistant, then took an assistant’s job at Itawamba Community College. After three years there, Kirk became head coach at Ripley.
He had a record of 142-33 in six years at Ripley and was named the Daily Journal Coach of the Year in 2020. The Tigers went 28-4 that season and reached the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament. Ripley also reached the semis in 2017.
Kirk was 32-28 at Corinth. The Warriors won their division tournament this past season and made a surprise run to the third round of the 4A playoffs, losing to eventual state champ Yazoo City.
“I’m going to miss seeing kids overachieve,” he said. “If you look at my teams, we’ve had some talent, but we’ve never been the biggest or anything. But we’ve always had kids who would fight and overachieve.”
For all the wins and playoff runs, Kirk said what he’ll miss most is the players.
“There’s a different type of relationship you can have with a kid that plays for you than you’re going to have in administration. I know I’m going to miss that aspect of it. It’s just a different bond between a coach and a player that you can’t replicate in any other roles.”
Marty Walker, a former Corinth player and assistant coach, will replace Kirk. Walker has been the principal at Corinth Middle School the past two years.
