Corinth’s Wing-T offense ran smoothly under new a captaincy on Friday night.
Quarterback Brawner Cregeen, in his first career start, completed 7 of 12 passes for 101 yards as the Warriors rolled past Holly Springs, 46-12.
The reigning Class 4A state champs totaled 437 yards of offense.
“Most importantly, he managed the game extremely well,” coach Todd Lowery said. “First full game to start, and he made some really good throws. He had one in particular where he had pressure coming, he had one-on-one on the outside, and he just stood in there, knew he was going to get hit, and made a great throw down the field for a big gain.
“He made some good check-down throws. He just made good decisions all around.”
Cregeen said he feels he could have played better, especially in the passing game.
“I rushed a lot of throws,” Cregeen said. “I had more time than I thought I did. I just need to get more comfortable.”
The run game was led by Cayden Betts, who gained 131 yards on seven carries and scored three touchdowns. Nazarius Jones added 80 yards and a TD on nine carries.
And on defense, Betts had a 68-yard interception return for touchdown.
“Cayden showed a lot of physicality on the defensive side,” Lowery said. “He made some good hits for us. As far as offensively running the ball, extremely explosive. He made a lot of yards after contact.”
While Friday’s performance was encouraging, Lowery said his offense still has a lot of room for improvement. A big test awaits this week, when Corinth travels to Olive Branch.
The Conquistadors reached the second round of the 6A playoffs last season and are coming off a 42-7 win over Haywood (Tenn.).
“We just want to be able to get our guys to make a big jump,” said Lowery. “Usually you see that big jump from Week 1 to 2, and that’s what we’re hoping to see.”
Cregeen certainly expects himself to play better this week.
“I’ve got to do what the coaches tell me and lead my team.”