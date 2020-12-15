CORINTH • Corinth is a deep, experienced team and proved it on Tuesday night.
The Warriors made crucial plays down the stretch to knock off No. 8 Ripley 50-47 in their Division 1-4A opener.
Corinth (3-1, 1-0) held an 11-point lead late in the third quarter, but head coach Keith Greene knew Ripley (5-2, 1-1) wasn’t going away any time soon.
The Tigers scratched their way back to take a 45-44 lead with 2:06 left in the fourth on pair of free throws from senior Sentavius Hunt, who scored eight points in the final period.
“They hit a couple of shots in a couple of spots we didn’t think they could hit from and kind of surprised us,” said Greene. “We were pretty effective breaking the trap, and I thought we left some opportunities on the table, where if we take advantage of all of them the lead never gets away from us.”
Ripley's lead was short-lived because on Corinth’s next possession Kito Windham drove to the bucket for the layup and the foul, retaking a 47-45 lead. After Ripley tied it 47-47, sophomore Chris Rodgers split a pair of free throws for a 1-point lead with 47 seconds left.
On the other end, it was senior Q Wimsatt who came away with a steal, and Will Crawford put on the finishing touches at the free throw line.
“We had a senior at the free throw line. You can’t ask for more than that,” said Greene. “It’s still tough to walk up there and hit them. Credit to Will for knocking them down.”
Where Corinth’s six seniors made an impact, Ripley head coach Adam Kirk thinks his team’s lack of experience hurt them in key areas.
“In the end I thought we shot ourselves in the foot. Their seniors stepped up and made some big plays,” Kirk said. “It was good to see us compete to the end, but I thought our youth showed at times.”
Corinth led 27-16 at the half, making four 3-pointers, including a buzzer beater from senior Matthew Inman at the end of the second quarter. Andre Adams scored six of his 10 points in the first half.
Hunt, along with juniors Albert McDonald and LaTrell Vance, each had 12 points for Ripley.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Wimsatt’s steal with under 30 seconds left led to Crawford’s game-sealing free throws.
Point Man: Kito Windham led all scorers with 15 points.
Talking Point: “We made some free throws down the stretch. We made a couple of crucial buckets right there at the end, and I thought we played a couple of good defensive possessions with those two steals in the last minute.” – Greene