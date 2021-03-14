CORINTH • It’s been pretty easy being Greene.
Keith Greene, the winningest basketball coach at Corinth High School and a three-time Daily Journal Coach of the Year honoree, submitted retirement papers earlier this month following a 28-year career in coaching and education.
Greene spent his final 24 years at Corinth, the last 16 leading the Warriors to a 347-158 mark, the 2016 Class 4A championship and a school-record five appearances in the title game.
Corinth finished 14-8 this past season, losing to Itawamba AHS 54-52 in the second round of the state playoffs.
“I had a great group of seniors, fine young men,” said Greene. “It just seemed like the right time for me as far as where I’m at in my number of years. If there was ever a time I was going to leave and do something else, this was it.”
Greene’s 16 seasons and 505 games coached are program bests. His 68.7 winning percentage is second only to Johnny Mitchell, who was 209-64 over eight full seasons (1983-91) and 2-0 as acting coach in 1982-83.
“It just benefits my family to leave now,” Greene said. “There’s no issues or problems whatsoever. The program should be fine going forward, and I wish them the best of luck for success in the future.”
The Warriors ended a two-year drought this past season for their 13th Alcorn County Tournament championship in 16 tries. Greene won 14 total ACT titles over 18 combined seasons. He directed the Lady Warriors for two seasons, including the program’s first county championship in 2005.
The global pandemic, coupled with another deep playoff run by the football team, saw Corinth play just 18 regular-season games and 22 overall this season. Greene goes out with another distinction: the fewest games played by a Warriors squad since the 1948-49 team tipped it up 19 times.
Home cooking
A 1986 graduate of Kossuth, Greene began his career on familiar turf after graduating from Ole Miss. He landed a job in the fall of 1993, teaching history while coaching junior high basketball and assisting with the varsity program.
“I wanted to coach,” said Greene, who will turn 53 in May. “I was always a sports junkie, but basketball has always been my passion. I was fortunate enough that when I got out, there was a job opening at Kossuth and it was in a spot in which I was certified.
“Everything sort of fell in place.”
Greene spent his first two seasons at Kossuth under Jimmy Guy McDonald, who died on Dec. 4, 2019. McDonald had arrived at Kossuth in 1991 following a 22-year stint at Houlka that included two girls state championships and an overall crown in 1975.
“Jimmy Guy was a great teacher of the game ... great with his Xs and Os, and I shared that at his funeral,” said Greene. “He gave me my first chance, and I’ll always be grateful for that.”
McDonald returned to Houlka after the 1994-95 season, coaching 23 more years and adding a boys championship to his resumé. Kossuth girls coach Alan Wood, who led the Lady Aggies to 40 wins and a state runner-up in 1993, pulled double-duty the next three seasons.
“I got to spend two years working with Alan before I left,” Greene said. “Working with both of them in the beginning was definitely beneficial to me, no doubt.”
The understudy
Green left his alma mater and began what would be a 24-year tenure at Corinth High School during the fall of 1997.
“We got married in July and he started in August,” said his wife, the former Carrie Whitehead.
Greene spent eight seasons under David Robbins, who totaled a then-record 310 wins and three state titles. The Warriors set two school records in that 1997-98 season, albeit dubious ones. They set the modern (post-World War II) record for fewest wins and easily surpassed the mark for most losses, going 6-24.
“That first year was not what I expected,” Greene said with a laugh. “They’d lost some good players from the season before, and we didn’t have a lot of experience on that team .. we just struggled.
“But after that, the flood gates opened and we went on a long, successful run.”
While winning seven-straight Alcorn County Tournament titles beginning in 1999, Corinth won two state titles and added a runner-up finish. Three sophomore starters off that 6-24 squad helped lead the Warriors to 30 wins and a state title two years later.
Getting the call, finally
After 14 seasons, Robbins departed for Northeast Mississippi Community College in May of 2005. It took nearly 60 days to fill the position and Greene, who had led the Lady Warriors to that first Alcorn County title that January, was finally handed the keys.
After losing three 1,000-point career scorers off the 2004-05 team, Greene’s teams struggled to score and couldn’t finish over the breakeven mark early in his tenure. Corinth went a combined 44-49 his first three seasons, but still won two county tournaments and advanced past the division tournament each year thanks to its defense.
Despite a 14-16 mark, Corinth allowed just 53 points per game in Greene’s inaugural season. At the time, that was the lowest total for a Warrior team in nearly 50 years.
After playing for Harvey Childers at Northeast and spending eight seasons under Robbins, tough practices and defenses became the norm for Greene’s teams.
“Both were very influential to how I approached the game in my coaching career, especially on the defensive side,” said Greene. “I’d learned the importance of applying pressure and when to really apply it.
“I also saw how important it was to practice at a certain level if you wanted to play at that level.”
Corinth would begin to find offensive success to go along with its suffocating defense. As a result, the Warriors began a program-record 10-year run of 20-win seasons. The Warriors played for five state titles in that span, winning it all in 2016 by beating two-time defending champion McComb.
That senior-led team finished 29-2, setting a school record for winning percentage, while allowing just 49.5 points per game. However, that still didn’t best the 2014-15 squad that allowed just 49.3 points per game in reaching the state semifinals.
Corinth reached the state title game for the last time under Greene in 2018, falling to defending champion Raymond. The following season, Greene passed Robbins on the program’s all-time wins list, garnering No. 311 with a 71-65 decision over Shannon at the Biggersville Classic on Dec. 15, 2018.
Corinth combined for a 42-42 mark over Greene’s last three seasons. An 11-20 mark in 2018-19 was just his fourth losing season and first since 2007-08.
March Madness
Greene led the Warriors to the state tournament a school-record eight times in his 16 seasons. From 2005-06 until 2013-14, Corinth won two North Half championships and finished as the runner-up on two other occasions.
The postseason format changed in 2014-15 and has been tweaked a few times since, including this past season due to the pandemic. The quarterfinal round was played on a team’s home floor rather than a neutral site. Corinth made the state quarterfinal round four other times since, which is the threshold for a state tournament appearance as far as school records are concerned.
After losing to Pass Christian in the 2009 semifinals, Corinth played for the state title five times over the next eight seasons. The Warriors won just one title in those eight trips, falling to Booneville (2011), Amanda Elzy (2012, 2013) and Raymond (2018).
Raymond won three-straight titles (2017-19) and finished as the runner-up the past two seasons to Greenwood and Lanier. Corinth beat Raymond en route to the 2016 title, and that would be the Rangers’ last playoff loss until the 2020 title game.
“Amanda Elzy and Raymond were really, really good during their runs and so much bigger than us,” said Greene. “We thought we were good, and we were. There can only be one winner, and that’s just the way it is.
“We didn’t lose to any slouches. We had to have a lot of heart to even stay on the floor with those bigger teams.”
Even when the Warriors didn’t make the title game, they were eliminated by the best team in the classification that year. Outside of the title and four runner-up finishes, the Warriors’ three other appearances were setbacks to eventual champions Greenwood (2020 quarterfinals), McComb (2015 semifinals) and Pass Christian (2009 semifinals).
Greener pastures
The hardwood veteran also picked up three titles … on the greens … leading Corinth to state golf titles in 2006, 2010 and 2011 – then the fifth, sixth and seventh for the program.
The Greenes have four children, all girls. They all begin with the letter A – Abby, Allison, Anna and Avery – and were born in alphabetical order. To easier post their various exploits on social media, Carrie has taken to using #AG1, #AG2, #AG3 and #AG4.
As Greene ends his record-setting run and heads off into retirement, he has no regrets.
“I thoroughly enjoyed it. Had some wonderful kids come through over the years,” he said. “Everybody knows when it’s their time, and I think this is mine.”