South Pontotoc’s archery team won a state title in dramatic fashion this week.
The Cougars edged reigning champion Mendenhall by one point to capture the AIMS High School 4A Division crown. The final tally: 3243 to 3242.
“I was on pins and needs coming home,” South Pontotoc co-head coach Gary Cowsert said.
That’s because the Cougars shot on Tuesday, as did Mendenhall, but some teams didn’t shoot until Wednesday.
“None of them shot that good at South half qualifying, so I kind of thought maybe we had it, but we didn’t know for sure,” Cowsert said.
It was the third state title for South Pontotoc, which also won in 2016 and 2017. Junior Evan Yielding was the team’s top male shooter, notching a score of 285. Freshman Abby Williams was the top female with a 276.
They both qualified for the AIMS All-Star shoot on Saturday.
“Evan’s been right there just under 290 throughout the year,” Cowsert said. “Abby kind of got stuck on 269. … She couldn’t break 270 for nothing in the matches leading up to it. And then North half she shot a 283.”
South Pontotoc, which will lose only one senior, was consistent across the board with an average individual score of 270.6.
“The team really came together for this win,” said co-head coach Christi Cowsert. “The newer archers stepped up.”
Amory takes 3A
Amory won the 3A title with a score of 3151. That was 15 points better than second-place West Marion.
It’s the school’s first archery championship.
“As a first-year head coach, never in your wildest dreams do you think you’ll make it to state and win it all,” coach Beth McArthur said. “We have set the bar really high in my career of coaching, so it’s going to be a tough act to follow.”
The Panthers were led by Haley West (284) and Kerighan Ridings (279). Easton Shields (271) was Amory’s top male shooter.
“Haley has been our top female shooter for the last three matches, and she has just come out of her shell and got things dialed in. I couldn’t be more proud of her,” said McArthur.
Potts Camp wins 1A
Potts Camp earned the 1A title with a score of 3260 – 35 points ahead of DeSoto Christian Academy. It’s the program’s second championship, with the other coming last year.
“These are not your typical athletes,” head coach Debra Skelton said. “These are kids that never played other sports. It’s really a unique group of kids who have learned about competing in a group and being a team member, so that’s been quite fun growing them as a family.”
Dylan Rider (295) was the Cardinals’ top male archer, while Madison Skelton (273) was the top female.