Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
SPRINGVILLE – Pontotoc volleyball still rules the county.
Last year’s Class 4A state champion held on to beat rival South Pontotoc in the second round of the playoffs Tuesday, 3-1 (25-17, 25-23, 22-25, 26-24). The Lady Warriors will travel to New Albany on Thursday for the quarterfinals.
Pontotoc (13-12) avenged a loss to South Pontotoc (15-7) in the regular season.
“It was kind of what we needed to be enough ticked off to come in and win this game,” Pontotoc coach Kate Osbirn said.
Seemingly in control after winning the first two sets, Pontotoc was unable to hold an early lead in the third set. Leanna Reeves and Anniston Wiggins had some big kills during a 6-1 run that pushed South Pontotoc to a 16-15 lead.
The Lady Cougars carried that momentum into the fourth set, taking a 14-7 lead. And then Sadie Stegall took over. The senior had three kills as Pontotoc closed within 16-14.
The teams were tied several times late in the set, and the Lady Warriors didn’t take their first lead until an ace by Izzy Park made it 25-24. Pontotoc clinched the match on a net violation by South Pontotoc.
“For us we just haver to keep the energy on our side and keep the energy up even when things aren’t going our way,” Osbirn said. “When we have energy, I feel like we’re a very, very solid team.”
South Pontotoc, which began its volleyball program in 2019, was seeking its first playoff win after earning a first-round bye. Coach Blake Lovell thought his team’s lack of playoff experience came into play.
“We came out, you could tell we were nervous,” Lovell said. “We made a ton of errors at the beginning, and that’s what got us in a hole.”
Stegall led Pontotoc with 14 kills, while junior Ava Robbins had five. Park, a junior, recorded four aces.
“With experience, your nerves aren’t as riled up,” Stegall said. “It really helps you to fight.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.