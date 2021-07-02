TUPELO • Corinth’s offense ain’t broke, so Justin Dye sees no need to fix it.
The first-year head coach plans to stick with the Wing-T attack that his predecessor, Todd Lowery, introduced five years ago. It’s a scheme that not only gave Corinth one of the state’s most dangerous offenses, it helped the Warriors win the Class 4A championship in 2019.
“When you’re scoring the amount of points per game we’re scoring, you don’t want to change too much just for the sake of changing it,” said Dye, who was an assistant under Lowery. “It fits the guys that we’ve got, and we’re going to keep running with it.”
Returning to lead the offense is quarterback Brawner Cregeen, a strong-armed junior. He’s not a running QB, but last season he gave the Warriors a different look at the position.
Cregeen completed 57.5% of his throws for 1,003 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. Dye said he can make all the throws, and more importantly, he has full command of the offense.
‘Coach on the field’
“At practice yesterday, the running back takes a wrong step, and I see it, and Brawner – before we even say anything – is telling him, ‘Hey, you’ve got to step here and do this.’ And that’s impressive for a quarterback, because that gives you a coach on the field,” Dye said.
Cregeen wasn’t throwing passes at Tuesday’s 7-on-7 event hosted by Tupelo, due to a minor shoulder injury. But he was there to watch and encourage his teammates.
“I understand the offense real well,” Cregeen said. “I can control it, control what’s going on and make plays passing the ball, and with my legs when I have to.”
Most of the legwork in the run game will fall to sophomore Chris Rodgers. He recently turned 15, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at him. Rodgers stands 6-foot-2, 195 pounds and has already proved himself on defense, where he made a team-high 58 tackles and three interceptions last season.
Now, with the departure of Cayden Betts and Nazarius Jones – who combined for 2,180 rushing yards last season – it’s Rodgers’ turn to show what he can do on offense.
“I know I can do a lot and I’m very talented,” Rodgers said. “I’m learning stuff as I go on, more and more each day.”
Corinth opens the season Aug. 27 at home versus Saltillo.