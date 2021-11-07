CLINTON – Walnut is the newest power in cross country with boys and girls MHSAA championships Saturday at Choctaw Trails.
Oxford boys in 6A and Corinth girls in 4A also won state titles during the first day of the meet.
The 1A-3A-5A meet will be Monday.
It was the second championship for the Walnut boys – the Wildcats won in 2019 – but the first for the girls, who had never done better than third. And both won their Class 2A races convincingly. The boys finished with 30 points to 102 for runnerup Eupora and the girls with 28 to 73 for second place East Union.
“The kids worked really hard,” said Jackie Vuncannon, who coaches both teams.
She said she wasn't surprised that the boys won so handily as 100-point favorites. “They knew they were their own competition today. If they just went out and ran their race, we knew they were going to do okay.”
Gabe McElwain led the Wildcats, finishing first by more than a minute with a time of 17:06.29 for 5,000 meters (3.1 miles). He was more excited about the team victory than his own gold medal finish. “We worked really had this year. We had our ups and downs with injuries.”
He was by himself throughout most the the race, which can be difficult. “I do a whole lot better when I have people to push me.”
Walnut had four other runners in the top 11.
With no seniors, the girls were less of a favorite, but won easily with five runners in the top 10, led by juniors Harley Garner and Madilyn Vuncannon, the coach's daughter, in second and third place. Garner had a time of 20:34.32 and Vuncannn 21:02.06.
Baldwyn seventh grader Eliza McCarley ran away with the race in 20:00.55.
Class 6A
Oxford senior Luke Johnson finished first in 15:54.19, leading the Chargers to their fifth championship since 2011. “The guys gave their max effort,”said coach Chris Patton. “I told them two weeks ago that we are not going to worry about times. We just have to worry about getting a good place, a good position. The rest will take care of itself.”
Oxford had 86 points to 104 for Tupelo.
Johnson finished 2.6 seconds ahead of Tupelo junior Jaheim Bridges, with another Tupelo runner, freshman Taylor Brown third.
Johnson did not have any strategy. “I just went out hard right from the start. The first half mile I felt really good. After that, it kind of hurt a bit, but I just pushed through.”
He didn't realize how close Bridges was until near the end of the race. “Everybody was yelling at me to hurry up.”
Ocean Springs won 6A girls and Hernando junior Jessica Cartwright was the individual winner in 18:41.50.
Class 4A
With five of the top 16 runners, Corinth girls won a fifth- straight championship and 12th overall with 53 points to 125 for second place Mooreville.
First-year coach Emory Kirk attributed the easy win to hard work. “These kids believe in this program. We all had confidence in each other. We all knew that if for some reason someone fell off, somebody would take up the slack.”
Corinth was led by junior Emma Hall in fifth place with a time of 20:28.64. Senior Kate Gann of Itawamba AHS was the winner in 19:54.78.
Corinth has 22 state championships. The boys have won 10 and were five-time defending champions, but were edged out by Senatobia 46-52.
Pontotoc senior Cooper Palmer was the individual winner in 16:12.93, 17 seconds better than Corinth junior Parker LeGoff.
Palmer ran a steady pace for the first two miles, than picked up the pace, allowing him to pull away from LeGoff. “I knew he was going to be strong.”
Palmer said the result was somewhat bittersweet because Pontotoc finished third. “I would have thought that I would be completely ecstatic if I won individually, but it was nowhere close to where I thought it would be.”
There was a ceremony at the meet honoring Pontotoc coach Mike Bain, who is retiring after 44 years, with 50 state championships in cross country and track.